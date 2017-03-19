Sit down, Waldo wrote: We need the challenge of SL opposition. You can feel the complacency creeping in.



Mostly frustrating again today. Thought Sheffield were a bit grubby 1st half & ref just lost his marbles before HT.



Never had Jordan Cox down as the pantomime villain.



Abdul was very good & our kicking game was much improved.



Shame about Quinlan but Moss needs to come out of his shell & now he'll get his chance.



What's with Greenwood? Injured or not interested? A shadow of last seasons player at the moment.

Jordan Cox was always more pantomime horse. The kids an idiot and proved today why he'll never make it at the top level, no focus and total lack of fitness (played 10 mins today either side of HT). Saying that our own idiot decided to rise to the bait and copped a yellow.I thought Greenwood played well today, doing a fair bit of hard work.