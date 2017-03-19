WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - challenge cup draw

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:59 pm
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 443
Draw for next round Tuesday morning on 5 live. Home draw versus Salford I predict just for ironys sake. 3.5k today not bad for cup game,notice the normal plebs taking pot shots at attendance conviently ignoring own cup attendances in previous campaigns.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:07 pm
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 443
Just looked at odds checker and we are 100/1 same odds as Widnes.wont be taking that bet but interesting. Some strange betting on lance Todd winner so far.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:35 pm
Sit down, Waldo
Joined: Mon Dec 08, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 244
We need the challenge of SL opposition. You can feel the complacency creeping in.

Mostly frustrating again today. Thought Sheffield were a bit grubby 1st half & ref just lost his marbles before HT.

Never had Jordan Cox down as the pantomime villain.

Abdul was very good & our kicking game was much improved.

Shame about Quinlan but Moss needs to come out of his shell & now he'll get his chance.

What's with Greenwood? Injured or not interested? A shadow of last seasons player at the moment.
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:28 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25396
Sit down, Waldo wrote:
We need the challenge of SL opposition. You can feel the complacency creeping in.

Mostly frustrating again today. Thought Sheffield were a bit grubby 1st half & ref just lost his marbles before HT.

Never had Jordan Cox down as the pantomime villain.

Abdul was very good & our kicking game was much improved.

Shame about Quinlan but Moss needs to come out of his shell & now he'll get his chance.

What's with Greenwood? Injured or not interested? A shadow of last seasons player at the moment.


greenwood wants to join his brother in oz

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:51 pm
BiltonRobin
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 175
Sit down, Waldo wrote:

What's with Greenwood? Injured or not interested? A shadow of last seasons player at the moment.

last season Greenwood and Clarkson played in the inside space created by Walker and Tilse.
Blair and Marsh didn't carry the ball so the second row had more work to do and became more noticeable.
This season Abdul and Ellis are playing in that space so Greenwood and Blair are further out with limited ball.
The vast majority of their work is in defence covering our half's when they go out of position.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:09 am
Beverley red
Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2124
How about Toronto away? nice trip & live on TV if not able to travel.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:24 am
barham red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4892
Sit down, Waldo wrote:
We need the challenge of SL opposition. You can feel the complacency creeping in.

Mostly frustrating again today. Thought Sheffield were a bit grubby 1st half & ref just lost his marbles before HT.

Never had Jordan Cox down as the pantomime villain.

Abdul was very good & our kicking game was much improved.

Shame about Quinlan but Moss needs to come out of his shell & now he'll get his chance.

What's with Greenwood? Injured or not interested? A shadow of last seasons player at the moment.


Jordan Cox was always more pantomime horse. The kids an idiot and proved today why he'll never make it at the top level, no focus and total lack of fitness (played 10 mins today either side of HT). Saying that our own idiot decided to rise to the bait and copped a yellow.

I thought Greenwood played well today, doing a fair bit of hard work.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:07 am
PCollinson1990

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 89
Beverley red wrote:
How about Toronto away? nice trip & live on TV if not able to travel.

Aren't Toronto playing CC "home" games in Manchester?

Re: challenge cup draw

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:32 pm
Sit down, Waldo
Joined: Mon Dec 08, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 244
Maybe I'm being too harsh on Greenwood, he just doesn't seem to be carrying the ball with the same energy.
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo

c}