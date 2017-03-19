Sit down, Waldo wrote:
What's with Greenwood? Injured or not interested? A shadow of last seasons player at the moment.
last season Greenwood and Clarkson played in the inside space created by Walker and Tilse.
Blair and Marsh didn't carry the ball so the second row had more work to do and became more noticeable.
This season Abdul and Ellis are playing in that space so Greenwood and Blair are further out with limited ball.
The vast majority of their work is in defence covering our half's when they go out of position.