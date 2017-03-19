We need the challenge of SL opposition. You can feel the complacency creeping in.



Mostly frustrating again today. Thought Sheffield were a bit grubby 1st half & ref just lost his marbles before HT.



Never had Jordan Cox down as the pantomime villain.



Abdul was very good & our kicking game was much improved.



Shame about Quinlan but Moss needs to come out of his shell & now he'll get his chance.



What's with Greenwood? Injured or not interested? A shadow of last seasons player at the moment.