brearley84 wrote:
agree with most
not having this wigan depleted squad stuff, ok they are but they had the ref today and beat warrington last week , we arent at full strength either.
mcintosh a positive but needs to work on attack but he will continue to improve.
not sure mellor is a top sl centre., shame we dont have another whatuira, chance today to put murphy in for a try and it was an awful forward pass
we seem to like having second rowers playing as centres though look at joe wardle
Agree on Mellor I think hes finding it tough but you have to remember he came the week before the first game from the championship to a whole new level into a team thats struggling to find form really. I think he will be a different player next year after a pre season and hes still very young. He may even improve lots as the season goes on, he runs strong but his handling isnt great.
I think we also need to replace Murphy on the wing.....hopefully that will happen when Mamo is back playing