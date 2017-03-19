WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan - Thoughts!

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Wigan - Thoughts!

 
Post a reply

Re: Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:25 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 315
brearley84 wrote:
agree with most

not having this wigan depleted squad stuff, ok they are but they had the ref today and beat warrington last week , we arent at full strength either.

mcintosh a positive but needs to work on attack but he will continue to improve.

not sure mellor is a top sl centre., shame we dont have another whatuira, chance today to put murphy in for a try and it was an awful forward pass

we seem to like having second rowers playing as centres though look at joe wardle


Agree on Mellor I think hes finding it tough but you have to remember he came the week before the first game from the championship to a whole new level into a team thats struggling to find form really. I think he will be a different player next year after a pre season and hes still very young. He may even improve lots as the season goes on, he runs strong but his handling isnt great.

I think we also need to replace Murphy on the wing.....hopefully that will happen when Mamo is back playing

Re: Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:29 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12388
Location: Huddersfield
i dont mind murphy personally, think hes solid, he did slip for that wigan try in the corner though, was it even a try? shame we dont have a screen to go too...

mamo to full back, can see him add an extra string to our bow in the line attack, mcintosh not quite there yet on that score but very solid in defence

mellor a second rower for me but yeh still time on his side but not going to be the centre that puts his winger away every week which we have missed on that side for years
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:33 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30911
Location: Gods Own County
Isn't Mellor also more of a second row?

I'd like to see Sam Wood in his spot, and agree on Murphy - he's solid as a rock but will never win us a game, sadly Ormsby hasn't worked out well and other players are injured

Re: Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:33 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 315
brearley84 wrote:
i dont mind murphy personally, think hes solid, he did slip for that wigan try in the corner though, was it even a try? shame we dont have a screen to go too...

mamo to full back, can see him add an extra string to our bow in the line attack, mcintosh not quite there yet on that score but very solid in defence

mellor a second rower for me but yeh still time on his side but not going to be the centre that puts his winger away every week which we have missed on that side for years


Id like to see Simpson aswell on the wing once back fit instead of Murphy to see how he does for a while but cant see it ever happening.

What id like to happen really this off season:

Lose Hinchliffe (Use the money to get a centre)
Brough retire and become a coach - Because he wll have played all year and then have played in the world cup as well so will have had a tough old season at that age and will probably miss most of pre season due to it.
Rapiras contact is up so if he doesnt get a new deal use the money to get another overseas impact prop some like David Fifita or a good English prop if one becomes available.
Lose Gene Ormsby and Paul Clough and use the money combined to get a better winger. We have wing cover and the likes of Smith/Dickinson and Matty English will be another year developed are the same standard as Clough so he would be no loss.
Move Alex Mellor to the 2nd row and get used to that position ready to take over from Ferguson/Symonds whos contracts end in 18.

Re: Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:45 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7297
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Id like to see Simpson aswell on the wing once back fit instead of Murphy to see how he does for a while but cant see it ever happening.

What id like to happen really this off season:

Lose Hinchliffe (Use the money to get a centre)
Brough retire and become a coach - Because he wll have played all year and then have played in the world cup as well so will have had a tough old season at that age and will probably miss most of pre season due to it.
Rapiras contact is up so if he doesnt get a new deal use the money to get another overseas impact prop some like David Fifita or a good English prop if one becomes available.
Lose Gene Ormsby and Paul Clough and use the money combined to get a better winger. We have wing cover and the likes of Smith/Dickinson and Matty English will be another year developed are the same standard as Clough so he would be no loss.
Move Alex Mellor to the 2nd row and get used to that position ready to take over from Ferguson/Symonds whos contracts end in 18.


So lose our top tackler and replace him with who at hooker- because playing kruise at 80 minutes a game is a sure way to kill him off at 21 yrs old!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:48 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 315
jools wrote:
So lose our top tackler and replace him with who at hooker- because playing kruise at 80 minutes a game is a sure way to kill him off at 21 yrs old!


Adam O Brien when he is back fit - im sure we will see that combination at some point this season.

If we are going to play a tackling machine at loose then id rather Bruno play LF for 80 mins and spell Leeming and O Brien.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Blocker75, Bullsmad, Code13, Cripesginger, devoniangiant, djhudds, Durham Giant, Edinburgh Warrior, GiantJake1988, GUBRATS, His Bobness, Mightygiants1895, moggie, P-J, richmond, Run leroy , run !, the stella kid, Unbeliever, yorkieboy52 and 348 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,8742,66775,8634,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
46-6
WESTS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
10-16
ST GEORGE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
16-16
HUDDERSFIELD
  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
13-12
CASTLEFORD
  
...Full time
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  














c}