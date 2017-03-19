brearley84 wrote: i dont mind murphy personally, think hes solid, he did slip for that wigan try in the corner though, was it even a try? shame we dont have a screen to go too...



mamo to full back, can see him add an extra string to our bow in the line attack, mcintosh not quite there yet on that score but very solid in defence



mellor a second rower for me but yeh still time on his side but not going to be the centre that puts his winger away every week which we have missed on that side for years

Id like to see Simpson aswell on the wing once back fit instead of Murphy to see how he does for a while but cant see it ever happening.What id like to happen really this off season:Lose Hinchliffe (Use the money to get a centre)Brough retire and become a coach - Because he wll have played all year and then have played in the world cup as well so will have had a tough old season at that age and will probably miss most of pre season due to it.Rapiras contact is up so if he doesnt get a new deal use the money to get another overseas impact prop some like David Fifita or a good English prop if one becomes available.Lose Gene Ormsby and Paul Clough and use the money combined to get a better winger. We have wing cover and the likes of Smith/Dickinson and Matty English will be another year developed are the same standard as Clough so he would be no loss.Move Alex Mellor to the 2nd row and get used to that position ready to take over from Ferguson/Symonds whos contracts end in 18.