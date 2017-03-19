WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan - Thoughts!

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Wigan - Thoughts!

 
Post a reply

Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:49 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 311
Great point after I expected us to get hammered leading into the game - but really we should have won.

Positives!

We got on the scoreboard.

We should have won.

Better defensive effort.

Brough & Gaskell work much better than Brough & Brierley and we have got to stick with this now.

McIntosh had a good game again and should get his place at full back next week.

Ollie Roberts and the forwards ran hard.

Negatives.

Frustrating as we are literally the only team in the league who can miss a penalty more or less near the sticks to then concede straight away in the next set to then get another penalty in front of the sticks decide to play the ball and Paul Clough knock on immediately right by their line in the 1st carry.

Our "Senior players" make more errors than our youngsters. Taai always seem to knock on 2 times per game and Ryan Hinchliffe is beginning to make 1 error per game either a knock on or a loose pass which leads to a try for the opposition, same again today. Really don't rate him at all.

We look vulnerable out wide quite often.

Overall

We cant get carried away as Wigan had a further 2 senior players missing from a already depleted squad against Warrington last week in Liam Farrell, Sam Tomkins, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Dom Manfredi, Michael McIlorum, Ryan Sutton, Lewis Tierney & John Bateman - ALL players who would walk into our team plus a 10th with O Loughlin going off injured in first 5 minutes.

We have still only scored 24 points in 3 games.

Still need to improve again to beat Leeds next week.

When Mamo is fit I think he should replace Murphy on the wing to start with or if he goes to FB then McIntosh to replace Murphy on the wing.

I think Alex Mellor will improve massively after a pre season with us in the centre position, bit hard been with a championship club till the week before the superleague season started then getting thrown in the deep end with a superleague club who are struggling.

Re: Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:02 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30910
Location: Gods Own County
Don't forget were still on our third string back row

Missing our star fullback

I'll agree with Hinchy though, he is the new Grix - 90% excellent 10% liability

Re: Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:06 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 311
Code13 wrote:
Don't forget were still on our third string back row

Missing our star fullback

I'll agree with Hinchy though, he is the new Grix - 90% excellent 10% liability


Id say 40% solid, 30% average. 30% liability. I know other players do make mistakes etc but Hinchliffes mistakes always lead to an opposition try - that 1 try per game could cost us in close games.

You cant compare Wigans injured list of quality players to the quality of ours missing really can you.

When Lawrence and Symonds come back it allows Taai to move to prop which will be a big help to replace Paul Clough.

Good news is Symonds should be back same time as Mamo.

Id like to see Nathan Mason back and Adam O'Brien rotating with Leeming too.
Last edited by GiantJake1988 on Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:56 pm, edited 2 times in total.

Re: Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:21 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30910
Location: Gods Own County
The back row is the engine room in defence and attack, with us missing those players everything else is reduced

Taai back at prop and we have way more grunt up front

Symonds running wide makes our left hand attack way more potent as does Fergy and Bruno back at loose stiffens up our middle defence no end

They are big misses for us and no mistake

Re: Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:05 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 311
Hopefully Ferguson will be back next week and I think Nathan Mason is also back from injury too next week that been the case I would go with something like this:

1. Darnell
2. Jerry
3. Cudjoe
4. Mellor
5. Murphy
6. Brough
7. Gaskell
8. Rapira
9. Leeming
10. Ikahihifo
11. Ferguson
12. Roberts
13. Hinchliffe

14. Mason/Wakeman
15. Taai
16. Smith
17. Brierley

Think the more Darnell plays the better and better he will get. No matter how well he plays its obvious he is going to be dropped for Mamo but I hope Stone at least puts him on the wing when that happens.
Last edited by GiantJake1988 on Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:09 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:09 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7295
:DOH: Ikahihifo- just what was he doing giving away that penalty!

Why the heck didn't we go for the drop goal on third or fourth instead of waiting until brough was under pressure on The last! Some poor game management in that last 15 mins.
Hope mason is back for as wakeman didn't offer much again. Where is the guy on the video knocking players over like skittles and carrying three in his back for 10 metres!
Campbell was blooming awful. When we were on their line half the Wigan defence were offside constantly and he didn't penalise them for it once- was blatant and yet he put us on a team warning in the second half!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:12 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 311
jools wrote:
:DOH: Ikahihifo- just what was he doing giving away that penalty!

Why the heck didn't we go for the drop goal on third or fourth instead of waiting until brough was under pressure on The last! Some poor game management in that last 15 mins.
Campbell was blooming awful. When we were on their line half the Wigan defence were offside constantly and he didn't penalise them for it once- was blatant and yet he put us on a team warning in the second half!


Agreed some very poor decisions by ourselves you know most teams up our end would be putting the 1 point over and winning the game but overall much better than previous weeks.

We need to keep the Brough/Gaskell partnership now and move on and build.

I still think our best 17 would include Mamo, O Brien, Symonds, Lawrence and Nathan Mason when all fit. Players like Clough ans Smith are squad men and would be no where near the starting 17 if all players were fit. Wakeman its still too early to decide. Dickinson is developing well is still only 19 so plenty of time to improve - especially for a prop.
Last edited by GiantJake1988 on Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:15 pm, edited 2 times in total.

Re: Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:13 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7295
Oops meant Kendall!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Wigan - Thoughts!

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:21 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12384
Location: Huddersfield
agree with most

not having this wigan depleted squad stuff, ok they are but they had the ref today and beat warrington last week , we arent at full strength either.

mcintosh a positive but needs to work on attack but he will continue to improve.

not sure mellor is a top sl centre., shame we dont have another whatuira, chance today to put murphy in for a try and it was an awful forward pass

we seem to like having second rowers playing as centres though look at joe wardle
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Blocker75, Bullsmad, Clearwing, devoniangiant, Edinburgh Warrior, Geoff, Giantbyname, GiantJake1988, His Bobness, Jake the Peg, jools, Mightygiants1895, moggie, proper-shaped-balls, Run leroy , run !, runningman29, taxi4stevesmith, The Devil's Advocate, the stella kid, Unbeliever, yorkieboy52 and 307 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,8342,65475,8634,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
46-6
WESTS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
10-16
ST GEORGE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
16-16
HUDDERSFIELD
  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
13-12
CASTLEFORD
  
...Full time
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  














c}