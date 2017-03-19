Great point after I expected us to get hammered leading into the game - but really we should have won.



Positives!



We got on the scoreboard.



We should have won.



Better defensive effort.



Brough & Gaskell work much better than Brough & Brierley and we have got to stick with this now.



McIntosh had a good game again and should get his place at full back next week.



Ollie Roberts and the forwards ran hard.



Negatives.



Frustrating as we are literally the only team in the league who can miss a penalty more or less near the sticks to then concede straight away in the next set to then get another penalty in front of the sticks decide to play the ball and Paul Clough knock on immediately right by their line in the 1st carry.



Our "Senior players" make more errors than our youngsters. Taai always seem to knock on 2 times per game and Ryan Hinchliffe is beginning to make 1 error per game either a knock on or a loose pass which leads to a try for the opposition, same again today. Really don't rate him at all.



We look vulnerable out wide quite often.



Overall



We cant get carried away as Wigan had a further 2 senior players missing from a already depleted squad against Warrington last week in Liam Farrell, Sam Tomkins, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Dom Manfredi, Michael McIlorum, Ryan Sutton, Lewis Tierney & John Bateman - ALL players who would walk into our team plus a 10th with O Loughlin going off injured in first 5 minutes.



We have still only scored 24 points in 3 games.



Still need to improve again to beat Leeds next week.



When Mamo is fit I think he should replace Murphy on the wing to start with or if he goes to FB then McIntosh to replace Murphy on the wing.



I think Alex Mellor will improve massively after a pre season with us in the centre position, bit hard been with a championship club till the week before the superleague season started then getting thrown in the deep end with a superleague club who are struggling.