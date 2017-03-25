WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April 8pm

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:20 pm
sanjunien User avatar
Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5278
Location: Limoges,France
GeoffRoebuck wrote:
No Ted Heath was the hooker on that day, Ted went on to have a successful career as a professional wrestler he was joined in wrestling ring by his prop forward at the Dons Malcolm Kirk who was billed as King Kong Kirk sadly Mal Kirk died in the ring in a tag team match on August 24th 1987 at the Hippodrome Gt Yarmouth.
Big Daddy gave Mal on of his famous body splashes unfortunately Mal was knocked out & he was pronounced dead at the local hospital without regaining consciousness, at the inquest it was found Mal had a heart condition & Big Daddy was cleared of any blame of Mals tragic death


Yeah, recall that day. I was still living in Yarmouth at the time but wasn't at the bout.

As it happens i'm in his place of birth Fev for the game against Toulouse tomorrow so quite a poignant reminder of the big fella....

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:41 am
Stand-Offish User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16574
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
The Queen, who happened to be passing, dropped in for a cuppa.
Someone had laced the tea and her drugged-up Majesty decided to do a streak.
The ball became so aroused, it inflated and burst.
The game had to stop for five minutes while the Queen was ushered off the pitch and a new ball was found.
By gum they were eventful days ....

Not even close?
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 1:08 pm
GeoffRoebuck Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2212
Stand-Offish wrote:
The Queen, who happened to be passing, dropped in for a cuppa.
Someone had laced the tea and her drugged-up Majesty decided to do a streak.
The ball became so aroused, it inflated and burst.
The game had to stop for five minutes while the Queen was ushered off the pitch and a new ball was found.
By gum they were eventful days ....

Not even close?


Image

This is the picture of the genuine streaker from London who wrote to the Dons directors asking if she could do a streak at a home game in the hope it would increase the attendance & the clubs finances.

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 2:41 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16574
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Well I'll be damned!
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:38 pm
another 5yr plan Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:27 am
Posts: 11
Back to the game, last train from leeds is 10.40pm that's cutting it really fine with how busy leeds is on a fri night

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:35 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16574
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Won't the club be putting a bus/buses on?
It's happenened before.
St Helens springs to mind.
No way that I am frigging about sorting my own transport out :D
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:28 am
Jemmo User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16511
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
The 10:40 train will be no good if it goes to Extra time or Golden Point, so you better hope we finish them off in normal time!
c}