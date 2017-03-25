GeoffRoebuck wrote:

No Ted Heath was the hooker on that day, Ted went on to have a successful career as a professional wrestler he was joined in wrestling ring by his prop forward at the Dons Malcolm Kirk who was billed as King Kong Kirk sadly Mal Kirk died in the ring in a tag team match on August 24th 1987 at the Hippodrome Gt Yarmouth.

Big Daddy gave Mal on of his famous body splashes unfortunately Mal was knocked out & he was pronounced dead at the local hospital without regaining consciousness, at the inquest it was found Mal had a heart condition & Big Daddy was cleared of any blame of Mals tragic death