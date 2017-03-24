WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April 8pm

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:03 pm
GeoffRoebuck wrote:
So Richard what very rare thing took place at the game at Headingley on October 26th 1963?


The referee gave a penalty for feeding! :lol:

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 4:31 pm
Double Movement wrote:
The referee gave a penalty for feeding! :lol:



:lol: :BOW:

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:41 pm
A nil - nil draw?

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:02 pm
Stand-Offish wrote:
It's amazing how many of these old buggers, don't have spellcheck or can't spell or don't read what they post.
Me?
I'm perfect! :lol:


I used to have a Ford Perfect

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:11 pm
huby wrote:
Geoff, I have been thinking be alas I give way to your superior memory. What I can remember was me and cousin stood in the middle of the south stand shouting for the Dons and the Leeds fans giving their players a lot of grieve but clapping the Dons off the field at the end of the game.


Think out the box Richard it was a memorable & unique occasion for the Dons & its as never occurred since & I don't think it will ever occur again.

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:59 pm
Jemmo wrote:
Did you say something was better than it used to be?


Interest Rates?

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:28 pm
Elvis played hooker

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:54 pm
DonnyPlumber wrote:
Elvis played hooker


No Ted Heath was the hooker on that day, Ted went on to have a successful career as a professional wrestler he was joined in wrestling ring by his prop forward at the Dons Malcolm Kirk who was billed as King Kong Kirk sadly Mal Kirk died in the ring in a tag team match on August 24th 1987 at the Hippodrome Gt Yarmouth.
Big Daddy gave Mal on of his famous body splashes unfortunately Mal was knocked out & he was pronounced dead at the local hospital without regaining consciousness, at the inquest it was found Mal had a heart condition & Big Daddy was cleared of any blame of Mals tragic death
c}