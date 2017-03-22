WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April 8pm

Re: 5th round cc draw .... Leeds Rhinos (away)

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 7:11 pm
Jemmo wrote:
Jamie Jones Buchanan after Revenge against Doncaster (for a game 12 years ago)

http://www.therhinos.co.uk/news/jonesbu ... NJEEVWLTAU


Some Leeds players & supporters may still me smarting & seeking revenge for these two results

Tattersfield August 25th 1962 Dons 7-Leeds 6 attendance 2800

Headingley October 26th 1963 Leeds 11-Dons 22 attendance 4700

Winger Brian Tasker scored four tries all set up by his centre partner Roy Bell

Proud to say I attended both games

Re: 5th round cc draw .... Leeds Rhinos (away)

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:06 am
Game confirmed as Friday 21st April

8pm Kick off

http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... -confirmed

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:36 am
Please note: Season ticket holders will get £3 if they buy their ticket in advance. (£15 in advance £18 on the day. More for sitting down)

Tickets will go on sale from the Club Doncaster Box Office on Monday.

PRE-MATCHDAY PRICES FOR MEMBERS / SEASON TICKET HOLDERS

West/South/Carnegie Terrace: £15 adult, £10 concession, free U16
Main/Carnegie Stand: £20 adult, £15 concession, free u16

GENERAL AND MATCHDAY PRICES

West/South/Carnegie Terrace: £18 adult, £13 concession, £5 U16
Main/Carnegie Stand: £23 adult, £18 concession, £5 u16

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:01 pm
And so was I Geoff.
Memories and heritage are very precious
THE DONS and BLUE & GOLD forever.

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:18 pm
huby wrote:
And so was I Geoff.


So Richard what very rare thing took place at the game at Headingley on October 26th 1963?

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:52 pm
You bought a round Geoff ?

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:41 pm
weighman wrote:
You bought a round Geoff ?


Was it a newspaper or a bread round?

Re: CC 5th Round .... Leeds Rhinos (away) Friday 21st April

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:58 am
GeoffRoebuck wrote:
So Richard what very rare thing took place at the game at Headingley on October 26th 1963?


Did you say something was better than it used to be?
c}