No thanks, I'd rather make do this season and let Declan germs some game time from now on. I think ideas of winning the gf are gone and the cc is looking just as unlikely now we must focus on survival and winning a few ugly games



I appreciate that brough would or could work right now but it would also set Declan Patton back a season or two also which for a season or two wouldn't be worth it had he. Had he been available over brown then yes I just feel as our season is pretty much over in terms of winning the super league we need to now dares whatever issues there are and focus on not being relegated !! Cc comes second to that. I think those saying focus on that have not been watching the games this season Brisbane aside we could go out in our first game on current form !!