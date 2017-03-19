WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Danny Brough

Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:59 pm
richmond Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 07, 2016 1:11 pm
Posts: 18
Radio Manchester reporting a rumour that he's on the move

Re: Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:47 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7618
Story broke earlier in Aus that Kelly is heading to St George and then followed rumour of Brough in turn going back to Hull.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:45 pm
Superblue

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 54
Giants chairman refuting the story, Brough is 34 now and can still do it on the day but best days behind him.

Re: Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:45 pm
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7811
Location: Warrington
He's to old and past it therefore expect us to announce him signing tomorrow morning.

Re: Danny Brough

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 8:51 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13960
Location: NFL playoffs
He would easily get in our team even if he is not the force he was a couple of years ago.

If he was available I would be interested. The fact that he is older and would only be an option for limited time is actually useful at this point in time, because he is ready to do a job here and now and would fill time while we search for a long term replacement.

If you invest in a younger halfback for the longer term there's always the risk they might not turn out to be quite what you expected. A few years ago we were investing in Richie Myler and Stefan Ratchford, which looked a lot more sensible a decision than scrapping around for Matty Smith and Blake Green for a few years like Wigan did, but it worked for them.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Dennis_Waywell, Deus Dat Incrementum, dickyflourbag, Fatbelly, Fletcher-end-red, H53a, HJ Bird, jj86, kev123, Melph, morrisseyisawire, Old Man John, Philth, Punos, richmond, rubber duckie, sally cinnamon, Superblue, thelinesman, Thelonius, Wolf Hall and 318 guests

