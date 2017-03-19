He would easily get in our team even if he is not the force he was a couple of years ago.



If he was available I would be interested. The fact that he is older and would only be an option for limited time is actually useful at this point in time, because he is ready to do a job here and now and would fill time while we search for a long term replacement.



If you invest in a younger halfback for the longer term there's always the risk they might not turn out to be quite what you expected. A few years ago we were investing in Richie Myler and Stefan Ratchford, which looked a lot more sensible a decision than scrapping around for Matty Smith and Blake Green for a few years like Wigan did, but it worked for them.