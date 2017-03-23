Ruling out Fev at this stage is nonsense. Mr Carter needs to start consulting with fans about alternatives. I accept that without Mr Carter we wouldn't have a club to support but he needs to realise he maybe the owner but he is the custodian of Trinity heritage and without the supporters his club is worthless.
Sorry but totally agree with not going to Fev even though it would be a lot closer (for us as a family). We need to leave WMDC if we have to leave Belle Vue altogether .
