Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:08 pm
Ruling out Fev at this stage is nonsense. Mr Carter needs to start consulting with fans about alternatives. I accept that without Mr Carter we wouldn't have a club to support but he needs to realise he maybe the owner but he is the custodian of Trinity heritage and without the supporters his club is worthless.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:12 pm
ball-in-hand wrote:
Ruling out Fev at this stage is nonsense. Mr Carter needs to start consulting with fans about alternatives. I accept that without Mr Carter we wouldn't have a club to support but he needs to realise he maybe the owner but he is the custodian of Trinity heritage and without the supporters his club is worthless.
How do we know it's nonsense, we aren't privvy to all the details.
To be fair to the guy he has put the money in so he can make these decisions, he can't consult supporters about
everything. It's frustrating but we have to trust MC.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:16 pm
Mr Carter is a very successful, shrewd businessman who has saved this club from extinction and I believe he will continue to do so.
He is playing a game of chess at the moment and yes, the stakes are high, but he has no alternative IMO.
Whatever decision he ultimately makes will be for the benefit of Wakefield Trinity....have faith !!
Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:17 pm
He doesn't consult about anything, Look at the decesion to change kick off time after years of it being 3.30! No explanation. No reasons. Supporters also put money in to this club and often its a large part of their disposable income.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:20 pm
I believe one of the reasons was to save on the cost of using the floodlights ??
Due to the dire predicament that Glover and Elston left us in, he has had to cut costs to the bone..
Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:25 pm
ball-in-hand wrote:
He doesn't consult about anything, Look at the decesion to change kick off time after years of it being 3.30! No explanation. No reasons. Supporters also put money in to this club and often its a large part of their disposable income.
If you read through the endless stadium threads, the reasons for what is going on now are there for everyone to see.
Nobody really wants to move from BV, after all it's the only place we (the supporters) have known but, what do you want him to do.
Ultimately, if/when we move, everyone will have a choice, whether to go.
For some it may be easier/ better and for some it will be less convenient, just as Newmarket will/would be.
Life goes on, the world keeps turning, perhaps we should see what is on offer (when the time comes).
Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:28 pm
ball-in-hand wrote:
He doesn't consult about anything, Look at the decesion to change kick off time after years of it being 3.30! No explanation. No reasons. Supporters also put money in to this club and often its a large part of their disposable income.
He did explain, it was to save money using the floodlights less to save money, at a time when every penny counted!
Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:31 pm
ball-in-hand wrote:
Supporters also put money in to this club and often its a large part of their disposable income.
Then they probably want someone in charge with a level head, business brain, who can see the long term viable picture and who knows what he's doing.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:33 pm
ball-in-hand wrote:
No explanation. No reasons.
He did. Must've been before your Mum bought you the laptop.
