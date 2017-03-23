ball-in-hand wrote: He doesn't consult about anything, Look at the decesion to change kick off time after years of it being 3.30! No explanation. No reasons. Supporters also put money in to this club and often its a large part of their disposable income.

If you read through the endless stadium threads, the reasons for what is going on now are there for everyone to see.Nobody really wants to move from BV, after all it's the only place we (the supporters) have known but, what do you want him to do.Ultimately, if/when we move, everyone will have a choice, whether to go.For some it may be easier/ better and for some it will be less convenient, just as Newmarket will/would be.Life goes on, the world keeps turning, perhaps we should see what is on offer (when the time comes).