Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 2:05 pm
eric35

Joined: Wed Oct 28, 2015 12:43 pm
Posts: 19
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39368084

Not going to Fev

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:08 pm
ball-in-hand
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 19, 2014 4:47 pm
Posts: 277
Ruling out Fev at this stage is nonsense. Mr Carter needs to start consulting with fans about alternatives. I accept that without Mr Carter we wouldn't have a club to support but he needs to realise he maybe the owner but he is the custodian of Trinity heritage and without the supporters his club is worthless.
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:12 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10963
Location: The City of Wakefield
ball-in-hand wrote:
Ruling out Fev at this stage is nonsense. Mr Carter needs to start consulting with fans about alternatives. I accept that without Mr Carter we wouldn't have a club to support but he needs to realise he maybe the owner but he is the custodian of Trinity heritage and without the supporters his club is worthless.


How do we know it's nonsense, we aren't privvy to all the details.
To be fair to the guy he has put the money in so he can make these decisions, he can't consult supporters about
everything. It's frustrating but we have to trust MC.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:16 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1482
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Mr Carter is a very successful, shrewd businessman who has saved this club from extinction and I believe he will continue to do so.
He is playing a game of chess at the moment and yes, the stakes are high, but he has no alternative IMO.
Whatever decision he ultimately makes will be for the benefit of Wakefield Trinity....have faith !!
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:17 pm
ball-in-hand
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 19, 2014 4:47 pm
Posts: 277
He doesn't consult about anything, Look at the decesion to change kick off time after years of it being 3.30! No explanation. No reasons. Supporters also put money in to this club and often its a large part of their disposable income.
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:20 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1482
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
I believe one of the reasons was to save on the cost of using the floodlights ??
Due to the dire predicament that Glover and Elston left us in, he has had to cut costs to the bone.. :CHILL:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:25 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7664
ball-in-hand wrote:
He doesn't consult about anything, Look at the decesion to change kick off time after years of it being 3.30! No explanation. No reasons. Supporters also put money in to this club and often its a large part of their disposable income.


If you read through the endless stadium threads, the reasons for what is going on now are there for everyone to see.
Nobody really wants to move from BV, after all it's the only place we (the supporters) have known but, what do you want him to do.

Ultimately, if/when we move, everyone will have a choice, whether to go.
For some it may be easier/ better and for some it will be less convenient, just as Newmarket will/would be.
Life goes on, the world keeps turning, perhaps we should see what is on offer (when the time comes).

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:28 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10963
Location: The City of Wakefield
ball-in-hand wrote:
He doesn't consult about anything, Look at the decesion to change kick off time after years of it being 3.30! No explanation. No reasons. Supporters also put money in to this club and often its a large part of their disposable income.


He did explain, it was to save money using the floodlights less to save money, at a time when every penny counted!
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:31 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5830
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
ball-in-hand wrote:
Supporters also put money in to this club and often its a large part of their disposable income.


Then they probably want someone in charge with a level head, business brain, who can see the long term viable picture and who knows what he's doing.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:33 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5830
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
ball-in-hand wrote:
No explanation. No reasons.


He did. Must've been before your Mum bought you the laptop.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
c}