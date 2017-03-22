WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stay at Belle Vue

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Stay at Belle Vue

 
Post a reply

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:40 pm
TRB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10846
Location: Wacky Field
WMDC still have it in their gift to make this right.

It's up to them, but they know the situation as we see it!
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:58 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1256
TRB wrote:
WMDC still have it in their gift to make this right.

It's up to them, but they know the situation as we see it!

Why do i get the feeling you'll be waiting a while for Box to back down.

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:06 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 128
What are the reasons for refusing Featherstone's offer? Having visited both Dewsbury and Fev.'s grounds last year with Leigh last season I would say Post Office Road was a no brainer!!

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:10 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12782
Location: Ossett
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
What are the reasons for refusing Featherstone's offer? Having visited both Dewsbury and Fev.'s grounds last year with Leigh last season I would say Post Office Road was a no brainer!!


What's a no-brainer is having a strong opinion on a subject you know nothing about; this is a deep, complex and circuitous saga, of which you know only the briefest of headlines. In those circumstances, it's best to keep schtum, rather than be perceived as an ultracrepidarian.

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:17 am
ball-in-hand Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 19, 2014 4:47 pm
Posts: 272
Cheadel leyther makes a good point and does not deserve abuse for making it
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:14 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 128
bren2k wrote:
What's a no-brainer is having a strong opinion on a subject you know nothing about; this is a deep, complex and circuitous saga, of which you know only the briefest of headlines. In those circumstances, it's best to keep schtum, rather than be perceived as an ultracrepidarian.

Only asking-Wigan have borrowed our ground several times so why the hostility?

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:18 am
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 81
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
What are the reasons for refusing Featherstone's offer? Having visited both Dewsbury and Fev.'s grounds last year with Leigh last season I would say Post Office Road was a no brainer!!


A simple answer would be: a move to Fev would weaken the position of the club/trust when dealing with the local authority as they're both in the same authority, Dewsbury comes up Kirklees so would strengthen the position that the councils inaction has forced the club to leave the district. That's far from the right answer as in reality it's a very complex situation spamming three decades, but it's a very simplistic one

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:35 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9042
Location: wakefield
It's a fair question. I'm sure it was good reasoning to discount Fev (assuming we actually have) but I don't know the reasons.
Ithink would be good to know but I understand we can't always know the details straight away.
Egg's reasoning looks sound to me though. I'd assume that was a factor.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, atomic, ball-in-hand, Barnsley Tiger, blakeysrobin, broadybull87, captaincaveman, CHEADLE LEYTHER, coco the fullback, cyclone65, Don Fox Fan 1, Egg Banjo, Geoff, glow, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, ian c, jakeyg95, jeffb, Jizzer, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, PopTart, robsnan, Sandal Cat, SmokeyTA, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, TRB, TrinFanX, vitch, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 373 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,540,9941,86875,8734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}