CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote: What are the reasons for refusing Featherstone's offer? Having visited both Dewsbury and Fev.'s grounds last year with Leigh last season I would say Post Office Road was a no brainer!!

A simple answer would be: a move to Fev would weaken the position of the club/trust when dealing with the local authority as they're both in the same authority, Dewsbury comes up Kirklees so would strengthen the position that the councils inaction has forced the club to leave the district. That's far from the right answer as in reality it's a very complex situation spamming three decades, but it's a very simplistic one