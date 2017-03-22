|
WMDC still have it in their gift to make this right.
It's up to them, but they know the situation as we see it!
TRB wrote:


Why do i get the feeling you'll be waiting a while for Box to back down.
What are the reasons for refusing Featherstone's offer? Having visited both Dewsbury and Fev.'s grounds last year with Leigh last season I would say Post Office Road was a no brainer!!
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:

What's a no-brainer is having a strong opinion on a subject you know nothing about; this is a deep, complex and circuitous saga, of which you know only the briefest of headlines. In those circumstances, it's best to keep schtum, rather than be perceived as an ultracrepidarian.
Cheadel leyther makes a good point and does not deserve abuse for making it
bren2k wrote:

Only asking-Wigan have borrowed our ground several times so why the hostility?
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:

A simple answer would be: a move to Fev would weaken the position of the club/trust when dealing with the local authority as they're both in the same authority, Dewsbury comes up Kirklees so would strengthen the position that the councils inaction has forced the club to leave the district. That's far from the right answer as in reality it's a very complex situation spamming three decades, but it's a very simplistic one
It's a fair question. I'm sure it was good reasoning to discount Fev (assuming we actually have) but I don't know the reasons.
Ithink would be good to know but I understand we can't always know the details straight away.
Egg's reasoning looks sound to me though. I'd assume that was a factor.
