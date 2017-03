CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote: What are the reasons for refusing Featherstone's offer? Having visited both Dewsbury and Fev.'s grounds last year with Leigh last season I would say Post Office Road was a no brainer!!

What's a no-brainer is having a strong opinion on a subject you know nothing about; this is a deep, complex and circuitous saga, of which you know only the briefest of headlines. In those circumstances, it's best to keep schtum, rather than be perceived as an ultracrepidarian.