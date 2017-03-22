|
It's a bloody shame that BV will not be an option but it's not the end of the world.
Let's hope that Dewsbury will provide Trinity with a reasonable home.
You never know maybe WM dc will decide to build a long awaited sports village at the Pugneys and benefit from visitors from all over the Yorkshire region.
From a personal point of view it's honestly think Wakefield would benefit from such a development and so would the council.
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
My son, a member of the local and national Labour Party has just texted me to say that Trinity were apparently mentioned at the labour party meeting today and clarified a few things regarding Newmarket and how poor Clr Box gets the bame and that supporters expected to be bank rolled by WMDC. they were told that this was not general concensus of opinioln amongst supporters whose gripe is how the club was used to gain PP for site. Apparently later it was stated that it isn't the Councils place to invest in Trinity as a private concern.
Isn't this the same council that invested in The Ridings, Trinity Walk and Wakefield Europort - all private concerns?
Sorry if the above seems sketchy, but that's how I received it by text.
Does it surprise you that an inept central party would support an inept local council?
Redscat wrote:
My son, a member of the local and national Labour Party has just texted me to say that Trinity were apparently mentioned at the labour party meeting today and clarified a few things regarding Newmarket and how poor Clr Box gets the bame and that supporters expected to be bank rolled by WMDC. they were told that this was not general concensus of opinioln amongst supporters whose gripe is how the club was used to gain PP for site. Apparently later it was stated that it isn't the Councils place to invest in Trinity as a private concern.
Isn't this the same council that invested in The Ridings, Trinity Walk and Wakefield Europort - all private concerns?
Sorry if the above seems sketchy, but that's how I received it by text.
Most of that is about right but, it's not the investment (or lack of it) from WMDC that is the issue.
It's the lack of political will from WMDC to make the development happen and the granting of planning permission for Newcold, outside of the original site, hat is the issue.
Did he say whether anyone thought that WMDC may have hindered the development ?
wrencat1873 wrote:
Most of that is about right but, it's not the investment (or lack of it) from WMDC that is the issue.
It's the lack of political will from WMDC to make the development happen and the granting of planning permission for Newcold, outside of the original site, hat is the issue.
Did he say whether anyone thought that WMDC may have hindered the development ?
They won't fight against wakefield council, they need to support councils and areas such as wakefield to try and restrengthen their position in the labour heartlands
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
Did he say whether anyone thought that WMDC may have hindered the development ?[/quote]
No, never said, wrencat.
cocker
Strong-running second rower
This is why the club/trust should put the truth out in the public domain surely. There can't be a one sided propaganda story put out all the time....the fact we are being discussed in such a negative false way needs addressing ....
cocker wrote:
This is why the club/trust should put the truth out in the public domain surely. There can't be a one sided propaganda story put out all the time....the fact we are being discussed in such a negative false way needs addressing ....
Think that has been the problem all along.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
The people we really need to help spread the message are members from the opposition parties; the people who represent and stand for Tory, UKIP, Lib Dem and others. They will be able to use this as a way to expose how poor the labour council have been for the city and the region. It will give them something to hold over Box and Labour and they can help to try and hold them to account
cocker
Strong-running second rower
wakeytrin wrote:
Think that has been the problem all along.
To a certain extent yes but in the past no-one has really discussed the matter in a open way like Redcats described . Where was the meeting ? who was actually present and speaking about us?........
