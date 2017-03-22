WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stay at Belle Vue

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:18 pm
lampyboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1197
It's a bloody shame that BV will not be an option but it's not the end of the world.
Let's hope that Dewsbury will provide Trinity with a reasonable home.
You never know maybe WM dc will decide to build a long awaited sports village at the Pugneys and benefit from visitors from all over the Yorkshire region.
From a personal point of view it's honestly think Wakefield would benefit from such a development and so would the council.

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:08 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 434
My son, a member of the local and national Labour Party has just texted me to say that Trinity were apparently mentioned at the labour party meeting today and clarified a few things regarding Newmarket and how poor Clr Box gets the bame and that supporters expected to be bank rolled by WMDC. they were told that this was not general concensus of opinioln amongst supporters whose gripe is how the club was used to gain PP for site. Apparently later it was stated that it isn't the Councils place to invest in Trinity as a private concern.
Isn't this the same council that invested in The Ridings, Trinity Walk and Wakefield Europort - all private concerns?

Sorry if the above seems sketchy, but that's how I received it by text.

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:26 pm
Egg Banjo

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 75
Does it surprise you that an inept central party would support an inept local council?

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:30 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7654
Redscat wrote:
My son, a member of the local and national Labour Party has just texted me to say that Trinity were apparently mentioned at the labour party meeting today and clarified a few things regarding Newmarket and how poor Clr Box gets the bame and that supporters expected to be bank rolled by WMDC. they were told that this was not general concensus of opinioln amongst supporters whose gripe is how the club was used to gain PP for site. Apparently later it was stated that it isn't the Councils place to invest in Trinity as a private concern.
Isn't this the same council that invested in The Ridings, Trinity Walk and Wakefield Europort - all private concerns?

Sorry if the above seems sketchy, but that's how I received it by text.


Most of that is about right but, it's not the investment (or lack of it) from WMDC that is the issue.
It's the lack of political will from WMDC to make the development happen and the granting of planning permission for Newcold, outside of the original site, hat is the issue.
Did he say whether anyone thought that WMDC may have hindered the development ?

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:32 pm
Egg Banjo

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 75
wrencat1873 wrote:
Most of that is about right but, it's not the investment (or lack of it) from WMDC that is the issue.
It's the lack of political will from WMDC to make the development happen and the granting of planning permission for Newcold, outside of the original site, hat is the issue.
Did he say whether anyone thought that WMDC may have hindered the development ?


They won't fight against wakefield council, they need to support councils and areas such as wakefield to try and restrengthen their position in the labour heartlands
