Redscat wrote: My son, a member of the local and national Labour Party has just texted me to say that Trinity were apparently mentioned at the labour party meeting today and clarified a few things regarding Newmarket and how poor Clr Box gets the bame and that supporters expected to be bank rolled by WMDC. they were told that this was not general concensus of opinioln amongst supporters whose gripe is how the club was used to gain PP for site. Apparently later it was stated that it isn't the Councils place to invest in Trinity as a private concern.

Isn't this the same council that invested in The Ridings, Trinity Walk and Wakefield Europort - all private concerns?



Sorry if the above seems sketchy, but that's how I received it by text.

Most of that is about right but, it's not the investment (or lack of it) from WMDC that is the issue.It's the lack of political will from WMDC to make the development happen and the granting of planning permission for Newcold, outside of the original site, hat is the issue.Did he say whether anyone thought that WMDC may have hindered the development ?