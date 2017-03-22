It's a bloody shame that BV will not be an option but it's not the end of the world.

Let's hope that Dewsbury will provide Trinity with a reasonable home.

You never know maybe WM dc will decide to build a long awaited sports village at the Pugneys and benefit from visitors from all over the Yorkshire region.

From a personal point of view it's honestly think Wakefield would benefit from such a development and so would the council.