Wherever you move to, there will be winners and losers. The only issue for me is that it isn't in Wakefield and in fact is in another town where there is already a team, and whose ground it is.



As groundshares go, however, it is one I could probably cope with. It might be possible to attract more corporate sponsorship, and thus more money, as the corporate facilities are reportedly better and we would be the team hosting top flight rugby.



The risk would be if we went down and were playing at the same level. If we went down and stayed at Belle Vue, I suspect it would be even worse.



Dewsbury is probably the best of all the options currently on the table.