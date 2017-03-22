WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stay at Belle Vue

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Stay at Belle Vue

 
Post a reply

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:30 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10954
Location: The City of Wakefield
JINJER wrote:
Which is great, but we go from 4mls to 14mls, there are a lot of Trin fans in Normy, we have in the past put on three or four 52 seater buses on for away games and that's without people making their own way.
But I must reiterate, I think it's probably in the best interests of the club to move, it just makes it more difficult for a number of us.


Exactly, wherever we end up there will be unhappy people unfortunately.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:32 pm
thebeagle Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 253
I know and understand what you are saying jinjer.My son lives in Normanton. He would be a loser. I live t'other side of Wakefield and would be a winner.We cannot have a venue to suit everyone.

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:33 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1770
JINJER wrote:
Which is great, but we go from 4mls to 14mls, there are a lot of Trin fans in Normy, we have in the past put on three or four 52 seater buses on for away games and that's without people making their own way.
But I must reiterate, I think it's probably in the best interests of the club to move, it just makes it more difficult for a number of us.

We have to make the best of a bad situation and look after the long term future of the club and Dewsbury looks the best option, it's further for the Normy lot but closest ground to Wakefield for most Trin fans. I'm sure the club will put buses on from Wakefield City centre and even from Normy. If we keep fighting I still believe we will get our community stadium in Wakefield.

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:35 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6105
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
thebeagle wrote:
The same argument would apply to Newmarket as regards travel for many.So I assume there are those who want a ground to suit their own convenience would not go there either .

Didn't say I wouldn't go, I said it would make it very difficult, and I certainly would pick and chose, my prerogative!
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:46 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6105
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Wildthing wrote:
Exactly, wherever we end up there will be unhappy people unfortunately.

Exactly Wildthing, and that's why I put in the last paragraph in the thread you quoted.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:50 pm
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 304
Location: Hartlepool
If someone could pick me up from Hartlepool it'd be great! :D
I'm sure if/when we do move there will be extra transport to the respective ground on match days.

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:52 pm
Khlav Kalash User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10599
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Dewsbury is easy for me to get their but the crux is if I wanted to support a team playing home games out of Dewsbury there already is a team I could follow. Temporarily I have no issue, permanently I would probably find myself drifting away (if the club lasted that long). I think the number of UK sports team who have prospered after leaving their home town are relatively few and far between. Talk of 4th and 5th finishes are bizarre. MC will have to budget for a 50% reduction in ST take up, anything above would be a bonus. Should that transpire a 50% reduction in take up wiuld hammer the club.
1/10

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:53 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10954
Location: The City of Wakefield
JINJER wrote:
Exactly Wildthing, and that's why I put in the last paragraph in the thread you quoted.


:thumb:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:33 pm
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4474
thebeagle wrote:
I know and understand what you are saying jinjer.My son lives in Normanton. He would be a loser. I live t'other side of Wakefield and would be a winner.We cannot have a venue to suit everyone.


Unless we build a sporting village/stadium somewhere central like Thornes Park - Now if only someone had thought of that as an option!!!
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!

Re: Stay at Belle Vue

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 4:50 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5021
Location: Over there
Wherever you move to, there will be winners and losers. The only issue for me is that it isn't in Wakefield and in fact is in another town where there is already a team, and whose ground it is.

As groundshares go, however, it is one I could probably cope with. It might be possible to attract more corporate sponsorship, and thus more money, as the corporate facilities are reportedly better and we would be the team hosting top flight rugby.

The risk would be if we went down and were playing at the same level. If we went down and stayed at Belle Vue, I suspect it would be even worse.

Dewsbury is probably the best of all the options currently on the table.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, AKA kellyseye, bigalf, bren2k, Disney cat, djcool, Egg Banjo, exiledcat, glow, got there, GUBRATS, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, Manuel, PHe, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Prince Buster, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, TrinFanX, TrinityDave, wakeytrin, Wildthing and 290 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,540,6041,85375,8734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}