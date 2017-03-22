|
JINJER wrote:
Which is great, but we go from 4mls to 14mls, there are a lot of Trin fans in Normy, we have in the past put on three or four 52 seater buses on for away games and that's without people making their own way.
But I must reiterate, I think it's probably in the best interests of the club to move, it just makes it more difficult for a number of us.
Exactly, wherever we end up there will be unhappy people unfortunately.
TRINITY Wildcats.
I know and understand what you are saying jinjer.My son lives in Normanton. He would be a loser. I live t'other side of Wakefield and would be a winner.We cannot have a venue to suit everyone.
We have to make the best of a bad situation and look after the long term future of the club and Dewsbury looks the best option, it's further for the Normy lot but closest ground to Wakefield for most Trin fans. I'm sure the club will put buses on from Wakefield City centre and even from Normy. If we keep fighting I still believe we will get our community stadium in Wakefield.
thebeagle wrote:
The same argument would apply to Newmarket as regards travel for many.So I assume there are those who want a ground to suit their own convenience would not go there either .
Didn't say I wouldn't go, I said it would make it very difficult, and I certainly would pick and chose, my prerogative!
Wildthing wrote:
Exactly, wherever we end up there will be unhappy people unfortunately.
Exactly Wildthing, and that's why I put in the last paragraph in the thread you quoted.
If someone could pick me up from Hartlepool it'd be great!
I'm sure if/when we do move there will be extra transport to the respective ground on match days.
Dewsbury is easy for me to get their but the crux is if I wanted to support a team playing home games out of Dewsbury there already is a team I could follow. Temporarily I have no issue, permanently I would probably find myself drifting away (if the club lasted that long). I think the number of UK sports team who have prospered after leaving their home town are relatively few and far between. Talk of 4th and 5th finishes are bizarre. MC will have to budget for a 50% reduction in ST take up, anything above would be a bonus. Should that transpire a 50% reduction in take up wiuld hammer the club.
JINJER wrote:
Exactly Wildthing, and that's why I put in the last paragraph in the thread you quoted.
thebeagle wrote:
I know and understand what you are saying jinjer.My son lives in Normanton. He would be a loser. I live t'other side of Wakefield and would be a winner.We cannot have a venue to suit everyone.
Unless we build a sporting village/stadium somewhere central like Thornes Park - Now if only someone had thought of that as an option!!!
