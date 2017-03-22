JINJER wrote: Which is great, but we go from 4mls to 14mls, there are a lot of Trin fans in Normy, we have in the past put on three or four 52 seater buses on for away games and that's without people making their own way.

But I must reiterate, I think it's probably in the best interests of the club to move, it just makes it more difficult for a number of us.

We have to make the best of a bad situation and look after the long term future of the club and Dewsbury looks the best option, it's further for the Normy lot but closest ground to Wakefield for most Trin fans. I'm sure the club will put buses on from Wakefield City centre and even from Normy. If we keep fighting I still believe we will get our community stadium in Wakefield.