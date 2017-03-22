JINJER wrote:
Which is great, but we go from 4mls to 14mls, there are a lot of Trin fans in Normy, we have in the past put on three or four 52 seater buses on for away games and that's without people making their own way.
But I must reiterate, I think it's probably in the best interests of the club to move, it just makes it more difficult for a number of us.
But I must reiterate, I think it's probably in the best interests of the club to move, it just makes it more difficult for a number of us.
Exactly, wherever we end up there will be unhappy people unfortunately.