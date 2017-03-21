WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stay at belle view

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Stay at belle view

 
Post a reply

Re: Stay at belle view

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:16 pm
Redscat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 432
Daddycool wrote:
That is every season going forward.

North stand. 400000
Western terrace similar.
East stand? What can I say. Simply unusable as a main stand. Horrible view. Leaky roof. No corporate hospitality. To make trinity a viable business capable of spending the cap, a new east stand would be £7 million.

Oh and don't forget, you still don't own a brick of it. You can buy it from the present owner. Think he wants £7 million for that too!


The £2,000,000 that WMDC and that nice Mr Box pledged for the community stadium would go quite a long way towards the costs

Re: Stay at belle view

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:50 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1251
Thanks for those figures there Daddycool.

I thought along similar lines there.

Hypothetically, if we were fortunate and the fundung was there, and PP passed for it, any idea as to what BV's capacity would be at?

Re: Stay at belle view

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:57 pm
Jackie brown Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 04, 2015 5:54 pm
Posts: 140
Erm.... Just out of interest Harrogate.. Do you live there?

Re: Stay at belle view

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:37 pm
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6741
PopTart wrote:
I think Wrenthorpe was episode 43 on the original Star Trek series.


I'll miss the old girl but the feeling will drift if I'm able to sit on a nice new seat or stand leaning on a crash barrier with no crumbling concrete.


No emotion from me when Hilton park closed, a elegant place I was happy to see the back of the.

If dewsbury is to be your new home for the foreseeable future then I'd say enjoy it because moving there isn't going the threaten the future of the Wakefield trinity club
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Stay at belle view

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:46 pm
4foxsake Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 210
Out of interest is there anywhere we can access the minutes from the meetings regarding the stadium?

Re: Stay at belle view

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:08 pm
Miro User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 732
Location: Wakefield
4foxsake wrote:
Out of interest is there anywhere we can access the minutes from the meetings regarding the stadium?


see
viewtopic.php?f=33&t=603375

Re: Stay at belle view

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:16 am
newgroundb4cas User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 4966
Location: Usually at KFC
Would like to thank Mr Carter for coming on here i think its fantastic. Totally understand the cost of Belle Vue been far too much. Dewsbury is more viable but its Dewsbury would not mind going there short term is there any other options around Wakefield. Couldn't your mate koukash help us out lol? Hate our Council with a passion. Would be gutted to leave belle vue but the time is right just i do have fear if super league will keep us in and also in wrestling terms what is a company worth without a ring ? Thanks
Image
UP THE TRIN !!!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cocker, djcool, newgroundb4cas, newgroundb4wakey, Slugger McBatt, TrinFanX, TrinityIHC, wakeytrin and 144 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,540,2441,31075,8684,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}