Would like to thank Mr Carter for coming on here i think its fantastic. Totally understand the cost of Belle Vue been far too much. Dewsbury is more viable but its Dewsbury would not mind going there short term is there any other options around Wakefield. Couldn't your mate koukash help us out lol? Hate our Council with a passion. Would be gutted to leave belle vue but the time is right just i do have fear if super league will keep us in and also in wrestling terms what is a company worth without a ring ? Thanks