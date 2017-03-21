Daddycool wrote:

That is every season going forward.



North stand. 400000

Western terrace similar.

East stand? What can I say. Simply unusable as a main stand. Horrible view. Leaky roof. No corporate hospitality. To make trinity a viable business capable of spending the cap, a new east stand would be £7 million.



Oh and don't forget, you still don't own a brick of it. You can buy it from the present owner. Think he wants £7 million for that too!