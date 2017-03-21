Khlav Kalash wrote: £7m for the East stand. I've passed Dewsbury's a number of times, never actually going in but the facilities there don't strike me anything like a £7m main stand. More like a bog standard newish stadium. I'd also imagine it would cost a decent wedge if less than BV to tart up to the standard described above so again if the club has that money I'd rather they save it and use it to purchase their own patch not spend it doing up something they don't own which is the arguement used against improving BV.



It really is a crap situation, there is no good solution short of a Euro millions win for one of the supporters.

Dewsbury main stand has 1300 seats, 8 boxes, and 2 restaurants with more facilities then we currently have for corporate. The 7 million is a replacement for the east stand. You could of course do it for cheaper but I suspect that even something akin to dewsbury would be in the region of 3 million these days. You would obviously still be short of seats though!