harrogate wrote:

"Load of clap !



I read in today's trade press that Mr Carter says all the fans he speaks to are happy with a move from Belle Vue



He must be living on another planet .. to us, or is it we are on Mars? Everyone we speak to think the opposite.





Perhaps if we call for a one minutes applause this Thursdays televised match on ten minutes after kick off for all who want to stay would give a idea of the strength of feeling of the fans.



Please Mr Carter tell us what we have to do to stay.