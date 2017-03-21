harrogate wrote: "This club is redound for its fighting spirit, had to fight to get in super league reduced funding for the first two years compared to other clubs.



Never relegated.



Surly the the club as never needed that spirit more than now.



It is for so many people their life.



We just think that action to remain at Belle Vue or Newmarket is essential to show Mr Carter and Mr Bretherton the strength of feeling from supporters before any final decisions are made."

Unless you have a few million quid stashed away, unfortunately, staying at BV just isn't an option.With facilities now being rated to decide on the level of funding from The RFL, BV, is just not good enough.It's move or die, unless my Euromillions ticket truly is a lucky dip.In an ideal world, we could improve BV, in the same way that Widnes did at Naughton park but, without ownership of the ground and a shed load of cash, it just isn't going to happen.It's a lousy position to be in but, you have to go with the cards that you are dealt.