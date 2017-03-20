I'm not convinced we've seen the last move of the chess pieces.



No option is good (other than the one that was promised but not yet delivered).



Dewsbury is the least bad option in terms of moving. It's near enough to Wakefield to be passable, close to the motorway, as is most of Wakefield. What we would lose is the support from people who only ever walked. The crowds will be smaller, no doubt. Salford is probably the best comparison. Moved to a better ground but further away from where most people lived. The crowds dropped off a bit, but as there was always a decent hardcore, not too much. We are probably similar. We've always had a hardcore of 3,000 to 4,000. When the good times roll, that shoots up because the occasionals come back.



Bradford, on the other hand, were a much bigger club when they moved out of Odsal. What they lost were the fringe supporters, I'm guessing, but retained the hardcore.



Featherstone would be the wrong move. Politically, you're giving up whatever ace there is in being forced out of the District. I just don't know whether the ace is low or high. No one might care, in the end.



The club owners have a financial stake. If things are looking rocky, they might just get an offer they can't refuse from someone wanting a top flight club elsewhere. All they'd need would be the RFL's permission to relocate. If it were to an expansion area like Coventry, can you see the RFL refusing? I can't.



For me, that's the likeliest outcome. We move away. No one cares other than us. The club owners get an offer to buy the club and they sell. The club moves to pastures so far away you can't tell if they're new or not.