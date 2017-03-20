Well we have enough seats at OdsalBut seriously moving to Odsal is barmy. I suspect MC is trying to influence the other players by threatening to leave.I hope he's careful because I fear for you if you move out of Wakefield. I wonder if the other players know that too.Moving out of Belle Vue should only be done as a last resort.I remember when we moved to Valley Parade in 2001. It was meant to be temporary while Odsal was re-developed. Despite us being SL champions our attendances dropped by a few thousand as people wouldn't travel across the city. We still remained in Bradford. If Wakefield moved to Dewsbury they'd lose support. If they moved to Odsal it'd be even worse. Can't see it happening.Look at the clubs that moved out of their old grounds without a permanent home to go to (Oldham, York etc) they haven't prospered.Stay put as long as you can.