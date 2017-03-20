I see sacred cow has touched upon the rumour going around that Odsal could be an alternative solution.
To me that would be a non runner is just a bigger version of the Belle Vue dump. If you want to watch rugby in crap surroundings with crap facilities why go to Odsal for a bigger version of the same crap. Can't see such a move happening myself.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, acko, ball-in-hand, bigalf, cocker, djcool, drdnght, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, Fordy, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Kirmudgeonly, lampyboy, Leyther_Matt, pie.warrior, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, Schunter, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, wakefieldwall, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 287 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}