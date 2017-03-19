WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stay at belle view

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:31 pm
harrogate Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:18 am
Posts: 1
I am a new poster but i do represent 9 supporters who go regularly to the club on match days, we all from time to time come on here and read about what is new and happening at the club, and universally do not wish to leave Wakefield to watch our beloved Trinity.
and see as the dangers of moving Wakefield Trinity as follows.

Too much uncertainty if the club is moved!

Could lead to the developer doing nothing!

W.M.D.C Could also welcome not having to commit monies to a community stadium and be happy with just one super league club in the district.

What assurances have we from the R.F.L that if a move takes place that they would allow a move back into Wakefield as they are already again looking to outsource franchises?

Danger of losing fans.

Danger to our community program which we have spent years money and time over.

Danger to schools programs and partnerships.

Damage to junior development ( Which kids commit their future to a team outside the area as against say Castleford?

Couldn't a proper fans survey determine support for such a move? and if say as speculated in the Sun last Thursday by Mr Carter (a round trip of 38 miles!or at least a public meeting called?if its going to be a wexit should we have a referendum?

Everyone concerned as seen on here has tried very hard to get a community stadium of that there is not doubt but the wisdom of moving as against remaining and spending monies and not losing fans and their precious cash must be considered surely?

How many more people would come to spectate if they weren't told that Belle Vue was a dump and not fit for purpose.

Come on fans lets put pride back into our home. lobbying every one concerned that we are staying.

Re: Stay at belle view

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:53 am
wildshot
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1432
Location: The world is my oyster!
I understand your emotional issues but I think you are overlooking the elephant in the room - the RFL won't let us stage SL games at Belle Vue next season.
