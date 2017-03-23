WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield (a)

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Wakefield (a)

 
Post a reply

Re: Wakefield (a)

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:45 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 283
No his conversions were faultless as it goes. Well done Ben

Re: Wakefield (a)

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:58 am
JENKY User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4848
Location: At the seaside
Not kept up with events but why are Wakey leaving Belle Vue (and Wakefield)next season?
Grounds not the best but equally not the worst and it could surely e developed, presume it's a landlord/financial issue?
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Re: Wakefield (a)

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:46 pm
mattwom Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2011 7:55 pm
Posts: 224
Defeat snatched from the jaws of victory!
At least we now know who can tackle and who can't :(
t

Re: Wakefield (a)

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:55 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3058
mattwom wrote:
Defeat snatched from the jaws of victory!
At least we now know who can tackle and who can't :(
t


???
Image

Re: Wakefield (a)

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:14 am
Upanunder Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 102
JENKY wrote:
Not kept up with events but why are Wakey leaving Belle Vue (and Wakefield)next season?
Grounds not the best but equally not the worst and it could surely e developed, presume it's a landlord/financial issue?


Wakey don't own their ground but they still have to maintain/develop it.
Its as old as the hills and is too expensive to maintain and/or improve to meet the likely rise in criteria required to operate in the SL, to continue at belle view would be throwing money down the drain as no value can be added to it for the club.
There have been lots of plans made and passed, agreements, deals and promises for a new stadium but the parties involved have not come through with them, all sorts of shadey dealings have been going on between developers and wakefield council but at this moment it seems Wakey have been done up like a kipper.
poop is gonna hit the fan soon but Wakey have to make their move now because its gone on for far too long, they have to stop wasting money on a ground that is not financially viable.

Re: Wakefield (a)

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:22 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5759
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
So the new owners of the ground agreed to 're-develop/modernize' the ground, but looks like it was an 'empty promise/LIE' !! To55ers
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, frank1, reffy, wakefield1990, wotsupcas and 117 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,542,8131,75575,8814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
HULL KR
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
BRADFORD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
KEIGHLEY
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
HUNSLET
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
WORKINGTON
v
GLOUC  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
SWINTON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
LONDON
v
ROCHDALE  














c}