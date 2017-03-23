JENKY wrote: Not kept up with events but why are Wakey leaving Belle Vue (and Wakefield)next season?

Grounds not the best but equally not the worst and it could surely e developed, presume it's a landlord/financial issue?

Wakey don't own their ground but they still have to maintain/develop it.Its as old as the hills and is too expensive to maintain and/or improve to meet the likely rise in criteria required to operate in the SL, to continue at belle view would be throwing money down the drain as no value can be added to it for the club.There have been lots of plans made and passed, agreements, deals and promises for a new stadium but the parties involved have not come through with them, all sorts of shadey dealings have been going on between developers and wakefield council but at this moment it seems Wakey have been done up like a kipper.poop is gonna hit the fan soon but Wakey have to make their move now because its gone on for far too long, they have to stop wasting money on a ground that is not financially viable.