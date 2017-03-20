propforward 2338 wrote: my biggest concern about Wakefield is the pace advantage they have out wide,both of their wingers are flyers.Its up to our forwards to take control of the game early on

Will give you that Johnstone (??) appears to be a class act, but I keep saying it - Higson is no slouch, and nor is Hampshire.And I thought Crookes had a fair turn of pace, but Atkins closed him down pretty quick - had that down as a try when he set off, and didn't get out off my seat when Reynolds did similar