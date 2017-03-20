WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield (a)

Re: Wakefield (a)

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:49 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5049
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
propforward 2338 wrote:
my biggest concern about Wakefield is the pace advantage they have out wide,both of their wingers are flyers.Its up to our forwards to take control of the game early on


Will give you that Johnstone (??) appears to be a class act, but I keep saying it - Higson is no slouch, and nor is Hampshire.

And I thought Crookes had a fair turn of pace, but Atkins closed him down pretty quick - had that down as a try when he set off, and didn't get out off my seat when Reynolds did similar :D :D
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Wakefield (a)

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:23 pm
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7316
maurice wrote:
Pattersons a while off, Stewart will get 2 games reduced to 1 with EGP, and Green will come back into the 17 with Burr starting back row


What's Paterson injury? Don't know why I thought it was 'just' a bump ont yed.

Green's done well when selected, guess Weston would also be ready to go if called upon
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Wakefield (a)

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:28 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5049
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
glow wrote:
What's Paterson injury? Don't know why I thought it was 'just' a bump ont yed.

Green's done well when selected, guess Weston would also be ready to go if called upon


Weston must be due a run out, must be up to fitness now - normally one for doing long minutes, which always helps the interchanges
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Wakefield (a)

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:08 am
doc999
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 18, 2003 4:03 pm
Posts: 571
Location: Wigan , but smart enough to support leigh
close game, both teams will be thinking they can win (which they can) games like this will be the difference of us being in the top 8 or middle 8s come end of the season , wouldnt be gutted if Leigh loose but ill go for 14-14 probably miles off though, if we play as we did against Hudd we will probably take it .

Re: Wakefield (a)

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:36 am
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15865
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Huge game as far as achieving our primary goal is concerned, hope those who can get there make the effort to do so as we will be needed - and will lift the team like the CC game of 15.
