Welcome to Wakefield on Thursday. Good to see you back in Super League.

Expecting a tough game on Thursday but after 4 competitive games the wheels fell off at Leeds.

Surely we can't play as bad as that again.

We didn't even get out of the starting blocks.

We have got some pretty eliciting backs now but unfortunately nobody has lit the blue touch paper so far this season.

Our big pack were totally dominated at Headingley and need to match your forwards this week to give our backs the platform to join you on 6 points.

Enjoy your trip over but hopefully it will be a disappointing trip back over the Pennines.