WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brough moving?

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Brough moving?

 
Post a reply

Re: Brough moving?

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:07 pm
Big Eorls Blouse Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Oct 18, 2016 4:41 pm
Posts: 32
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
Think you are right ,we would be well down the pecking order, But i think you probably meant to say when he becomes available rather than if.


If he keeps up recent levels, the Aussies may be looking at him before too long.

Re: Brough moving?

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:11 pm
Crackerjack Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 29, 2002 6:30 pm
Posts: 4776
brearley84 wrote:
we have been well down the pecking order on a few players in the past ... brierley an example!


.................................and peacock !!......................ooops! :wink:
"[color=#800000]Huddersfield[/color] -[color=#FF8000]The Birthplace of Rugby League[/color]"
[color=#FF8000]They couldnt beat us[/color] -[color=#800000]so they joined[/color] !

Re: Brough moving?

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:52 pm
supercat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 18, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 1785
Big Eorls Blouse wrote:
If he keeps up recent levels, the Aussies may be looking at him before too long.

Would agree with this. On a plus side his fee would be decent

Re: Brough moving?

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:04 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7322
supercat wrote:
Would agree with this. On a plus side his fee would be decent


More likely to get a decent fee from a SL side as any fees paid by Aus sides count on their cap. U.K. Backs haven't done well with n Aus so they are unlikely to pay out a large amount.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Brough moving?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:18 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12424
Location: Huddersfield
if we can cash in somehow on brough maybe we should, we have had his best years now and not offering us much so far this season, kicking way off....and that was his strong point for the team
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Brough moving?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:59 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 985
supercat wrote:
Would agree with this. On a plus side his fee would be decent


Hence my post about when and not if.

Re: Brough moving?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:02 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 985
brearley84 wrote:
if we can cash in somehow on brough maybe we should, we have had his best years now and not offering us much so far this season, kicking way off....and that was his strong point for the team



Take your point brearley , but which of our players is offering anything never mind much, Gaskell fair play is looking decent.

Re: Brough moving?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:04 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 337
brearley84 wrote:
if we can cash in somehow on brough maybe we should, we have had his best years now and not offering us much so far this season, kicking way off....and that was his strong point for the team


Who in the right mind is going to pay cash for a 35 year old at the end of his SL career who is out of form with his best asset (kicking game). No club are going to do that.

If I was Brough and Toronto are offering a good 3 year deal id take it as if he stays with us next season deteriorates even more .....after playing all season and the world cup he will have had a long year and at his age its going to take it out of him......he may not get a deal like it the year after.

It would be a good way to end his SL career having the world cup as well. Then dropping down to the championship of which he could probably play until hes 40.

Re: Brough moving?

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:54 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12424
Location: Huddersfield
by cashing in i mean letting him go if theres an offer from toronto... that would free up a big lump sum for us to sign some one new
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, GiantDee, jools, onlyanorthernsoul and 152 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,542,9441,94675,8814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
36-0
CANTERBURY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
6-20
CRONULLA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
26-32
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
42-16
COVENTY  
...Full time
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
HULL KR
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
BRADFORD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
KEIGHLEY
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
HUNSLET
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
WORKINGTON
v
GLOUC  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
SWINTON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
LONDON
v
ROCHDALE  














c}