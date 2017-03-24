brearley84 wrote: if we can cash in somehow on brough maybe we should, we have had his best years now and not offering us much so far this season, kicking way off....and that was his strong point for the team

Who in the right mind is going to pay cash for a 35 year old at the end of his SL career who is out of form with his best asset (kicking game). No club are going to do that.If I was Brough and Toronto are offering a good 3 year deal id take it as if he stays with us next season deteriorates even more .....after playing all season and the world cup he will have had a long year and at his age its going to take it out of him......he may not get a deal like it the year after.It would be a good way to end his SL career having the world cup as well. Then dropping down to the championship of which he could probably play until hes 40.