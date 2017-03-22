WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brough moving?

Re: Brough moving?

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 7:09 pm
Yeah bit early to be writing Brierley out of the script yet, I reckon it will be well into the season before we have anything like a settled side, There is no need for panic, the only thing we need to worry about is staying out of the MPG, If we can make the eight so much the better " and we may well do that" We need to know what our players are capable of and where they are best played.

Apparently Gaskell had a decent game at half last week, That doesn't make him a Roger Milward yet, Lets give them time to sort themselves out, And Brough is just like most players, they have poor spells, that doesn't mean he has to go, He may just need a rest to freshen up, I'm hoping last week is a sign of things picking up, which granted they need to do, but being honest i wasn''t expecting much this season, and i don't think KD was either which is reflected in the price of STs

Re: Brough moving?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 2:19 pm
jools wrote:
Wow brearley som massive assumptions / leap in logic there- no smoke without fire? How does another club making a pitch for a player ( which happens all the time without anyone usually being the wiser) turn into a bust up with the coach and a p45? The piece in the scum was nothing more than shoddy journalism. He said he'd checked with tgeee sources- but he hadn't even attempted to contact, brough himself, rick stone, or anyone at the club - let alone get a no comment!
Brierley Forcing his way back into a team..... that he's not been out of until this week? We don't know if he's injured or dropped ATM
Widdop???? :lol:


the brough rumour fails to go away, maybe broughs agent is putting a few feelers out or other clubs are testing the water to see if hes interested in any potential move

for now it seems its all rubbish but have a sneaky feeling brough may not see out his contract with us to 2018.

cant see brierley displacing either brough or gaskell if they start to produce the good, hes not injured he obviously has been dropped in favour of trying something different.
Re: Brough moving?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:07 pm
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
At a time when everyone is unhappy with Murphy


Not 'everyone' - just some.

Re: Brough moving?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:41 pm
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
Not 'everyone' - just some.


Yes that's true mate, Murphy is still getting picked so RS must be happy with him, and he is not my biggest concern either.

Re: Brough moving?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 4:26 pm
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
Yes that's true mate, Murphy is still getting picked so RS must be happy with him, and he is not my biggest concern either.


If Wakefield give up their SL franchise we should be the first in for Tom Johnstone - great in both defence and attack.

Re: Brough moving?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 6:16 pm
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
Not 'everyone' - just some.


here here
Re: Brough moving?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 6:17 pm
GiantJake1988 wrote:
If Wakefield give up their SL franchise we should be the first in for Tom Johnstone - great in both defence and attack.


wakefield will be playing at dewsbury next season no doubt
c}