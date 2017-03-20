|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7308
|
Code13 wrote:
What happens if what you're doing isn't working?
That's a different scenario.
He tried Gaskell and brough- that worked- so you use it.
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:07 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 12:59 pm
Posts: 78
|
Gaskell and Brough in the halfs for me brierley as back up
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:10 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 29, 2002 6:30 pm
Posts: 4774
|
...........and if thats favourite , I wouldnt mind seeing brierley given a shot on the left flank
IMO his demise has been emphasised by him being static feeding the scrum as I said before
One of his best performances wasat KR where he relished some free space running wider and taking the ball with options available
As our fastest player he would be better used taking it first or second receiver from the scrum attack after looking for the openings
With refs doing little to monitor opposition defensive lines hes been immediately closed down which has led to criticism that isnt totally his making
There hasnt been many games in the newseason since that playoff game but in that short time hes gone from hero to villain in the eyes of some who were lauding his signing not that long ago ---- partly because of the role hes been asked to play in the team - a bit unfair IMO
Because of this I think his confidence has taken a"knock" and by using his pace more effectively than at present could be more beneficial long term
yes - we got over from Jerrys interception at Wigan and it was well taken - but willing to bet theres a good chance hed have been there for the inside pass and round behind the sticks
THATS what we need him to be doing !
If for some reason hes gonna be "cold shouldered" or misused - then a complete waste of the club`s time , money , and a great deal of effort in signing him in my view!!
Gaskell may well PROVE to be the better half back option - but Brierley at stand off would offer another viable alternative I believe
|
"[color=#800000]Huddersfield[/color] -[color=#FF8000]The Birthplace of Rugby League[/color]"
[color=#FF8000]They couldnt beat us[/color] -[color=#800000]so they joined[/color] !
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:55 am
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14577Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
Crackers - i don't think anyone is directly criticising Ryan himself, most people i have spoke to and myself, all agree it's the way we are/were playing that wasn't suited to Ryan's type of game, maybe when the pitches are harder in the summer he may fair better on a faster track.
Feel for him a bit as he's been a victim of the tactics rather than anything individual.
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
http://adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:27 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 974
|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Crackers - i don't think anyone is directly criticising Ryan himself, most people i have spoke to and myself, all agree it's the way we are/were playing that wasn't suited to Ryan's type of game, maybe when the pitches are harder in the summer he may fair better on a faster track.
Feel for him a bit as he's been a victim of the tactics rather than anything individual.
I agree with a lot of that , especially the style of play, Nevertheless Crackers has a point, At a time when everyone is unhappy with Murphy, and Ormsby doesn't appear to fit the bill, there is a case for having your fastest man on the field, But Mamo is set to come in at some point " hopefully " and he will be expected to work miracles no doubt, Is he going to play fullback displacing the kid who is there now, Will mcintosh go on to the wing, these are all things RS has to work out and decide upon, One thing is certain We can have the fastest man alive on the wing, he wont score many tries if he doesn't get many passes, Just like Broughton.
Sounds like Gaskell did a fair job last week so no need to move him, Brough has been getting stick all season so far, why not spell him with Brierley.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:46 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pmPosts:
14577Location:
Overlooking the Canal
|
Again, i don't think folk are unhappy With Murph and Gene, they are both adequate replacements and have both done a good enough job when they have been used.
Agree about Mamo though, Darnell has done nothing wrong and will only get better with more gametime, i'd be tempted to leave him at full back and put Mamo on the wing and see how he gets on there.
|
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"
http://adf.ly/1gMQkx
Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:49 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12405
Location: Huddersfield
|
no smoke without fire, is broughs agent trying to stoke up abit of interest .... i think toronto have made brough an offer, been mentioned on here few weeks ago
he may well leave end of the season but for now its all talk.
brierley i feel could be tempted to a toronto too if he cant force his way back into the team here
if those two did go that would leave a huge gap in the salary cap! enough for widdop...not a fan of really
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:55 pm
|
mh
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 8:01 pm
Posts: 527
Location: Leyther in Huddersfield
|
Crackerjack wrote:
...........and if thats favourite , I wouldnt mind seeing brierley given a shot on the left flank
IMO his demise has been emphasised by him being static feeding the scrum as I said before
One of his best performances wasat KR where he relished some free space running wider and taking the ball with options available
As our fastest player he would be better used taking it first or second receiver from the scrum attack after looking for the openings
With refs doing little to monitor opposition defensive lines hes been immediately closed down which has led to criticism that isnt totally his making
There hasnt been many games in the newseason since that playoff game but in that short time hes gone from hero to villain in the eyes of some who were lauding his signing not that long ago ---- partly because of the role hes been asked to play in the team - a bit unfair IMO
Because of this I think his confidence has taken a"knock" and by using his pace more effectively than at present could be more beneficial long term
yes - we got over from Jerrys interception at Wigan and it was well taken - but willing to bet theres a good chance hed have been there for the inside pass and round behind the sticks
THATS what we need him to be doing !
If for some reason hes gonna be "cold shouldered" or misused - then a complete waste of the club`s time , money , and a great deal of effort in signing him in my view!!
Gaskell may well PROVE to be the better half back option - but Brierley at stand off would offer another viable alternative I believe
Hear, hear
|
Whilst I do not suffer fools gladly, I will always gladly make fools suffer
Comment is free, but facts are sacred. - C. P. Scott
That's the problem with opinions, everyone's got one....That's the good thing about opinions, everyone's got one
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:56 pm
|
mh
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 8:01 pm
Posts: 527
Location: Leyther in Huddersfield
|
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Crackers - i don't think anyone is directly criticising Ryan himself, most people i have spoke to and myself, all agree it's the way we are/were playing that wasn't suited to Ryan's type of game, maybe when the pitches are harder in the summer he may fair better on a faster track.
Feel for him a bit as he's been a victim of the tactics rather than anything individual.
I think he's quite used to fickle fans, but I do feel for him
|
Whilst I do not suffer fools gladly, I will always gladly make fools suffer
Comment is free, but facts are sacred. - C. P. Scott
That's the problem with opinions, everyone's got one....That's the good thing about opinions, everyone's got one
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:09 pm
|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7308
|
brearley84 wrote:
no smoke without fire, is broughs agent trying to stoke up abit of interest .... i think toronto have made brough an offer, been mentioned on here few weeks ago
he may well leave end of the season but for now its all talk.
brierley i feel could be tempted to a toronto too if he cant force his way back into the team here
if those two did go that would leave a huge gap in the salary cap! enough for widdop...not a fan of really
Wow brearley som massive assumptions / leap in logic there- no smoke without fire? How does another club making a pitch for a player ( which happens all the time without anyone usually being the wiser) turn into a bust up with the coach and a p45? The piece in the scum was nothing more than shoddy journalism. He said he'd checked with tgeee sources- but he hadn't even attempted
to contact, brough himself, rick stone, or anyone at the club - let alone get a no comment!
Brierley Forcing his way back into a team..... that he's not been out of until this week? We don't know if he's injured or dropped ATM
Widdop????
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold