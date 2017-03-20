GIANT DAZ wrote:
Crackers - i don't think anyone is directly criticising Ryan himself, most people i have spoke to and myself, all agree it's the way we are/were playing that wasn't suited to Ryan's type of game, maybe when the pitches are harder in the summer he may fair better on a faster track.
Feel for him a bit as he's been a victim of the tactics rather than anything individual.
I agree with a lot of that , especially the style of play, Nevertheless Crackers has a point, At a time when everyone is unhappy with Murphy, and Ormsby doesn't appear to fit the bill, there is a case for having your fastest man on the field, But Mamo is set to come in at some point " hopefully " and he will be expected to work miracles no doubt, Is he going to play fullback displacing the kid who is there now, Will mcintosh go on to the wing, these are all things RS has to work out and decide upon, One thing is certain We can have the fastest man alive on the wing, he wont score many tries if he doesn't get many passes, Just like Broughton.
Sounds like Gaskell did a fair job last week so no need to move him, Brough has been getting stick all season so far, why not spell him with Brierley.