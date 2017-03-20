WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brough moving?

Re: Brough moving?

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 6:38 pm
jools
Code13 wrote:
What happens if what you're doing isn't working?


That's a different scenario.
He tried Gaskell and brough- that worked- so you use it.
Re: Brough moving?

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:07 am
rounding92

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 12:59 pm
Posts: 78
Gaskell and Brough in the halfs for me brierley as back up

Re: Brough moving?

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:10 am
Crackerjack
...........and if thats favourite , I wouldnt mind seeing brierley given a shot on the left flank
IMO his demise has been emphasised by him being static feeding the scrum as I said before

One of his best performances wasat KR where he relished some free space running wider and taking the ball with options available
As our fastest player he would be better used taking it first or second receiver from the scrum attack after looking for the openings
With refs doing little to monitor opposition defensive lines hes been immediately closed down which has led to criticism that isnt totally his making
There hasnt been many games in the newseason since that playoff game but in that short time hes gone from hero to villain in the eyes of some who were lauding his signing not that long ago ---- partly because of the role hes been asked to play in the team - a bit unfair IMO
Because of this I think his confidence has taken a"knock" and by using his pace more effectively than at present could be more beneficial long term

yes - we got over from Jerrys interception at Wigan and it was well taken - but willing to bet theres a good chance hed have been there for the inside pass and round behind the sticks
THATS what we need him to be doing !

If for some reason hes gonna be "cold shouldered" or misused - then a complete waste of the club`s time , money , and a great deal of effort in signing him in my view!!
Gaskell may well PROVE to be the better half back option - but Brierley at stand off would offer another viable alternative I believe
Re: Brough moving?

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:55 am
GIANT DAZ
Crackers - i don't think anyone is directly criticising Ryan himself, most people i have spoke to and myself, all agree it's the way we are/were playing that wasn't suited to Ryan's type of game, maybe when the pitches are harder in the summer he may fair better on a faster track.

Feel for him a bit as he's been a victim of the tactics rather than anything individual.
Re: Brough moving?

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:27 pm
Jo Jumbuck
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Crackers - i don't think anyone is directly criticising Ryan himself, most people i have spoke to and myself, all agree it's the way we are/were playing that wasn't suited to Ryan's type of game, maybe when the pitches are harder in the summer he may fair better on a faster track.

Feel for him a bit as he's been a victim of the tactics rather than anything individual.


I agree with a lot of that , especially the style of play, Nevertheless Crackers has a point, At a time when everyone is unhappy with Murphy, and Ormsby doesn't appear to fit the bill, there is a case for having your fastest man on the field, But Mamo is set to come in at some point " hopefully " and he will be expected to work miracles no doubt, Is he going to play fullback displacing the kid who is there now, Will mcintosh go on to the wing, these are all things RS has to work out and decide upon, One thing is certain We can have the fastest man alive on the wing, he wont score many tries if he doesn't get many passes, Just like Broughton.

Sounds like Gaskell did a fair job last week so no need to move him, Brough has been getting stick all season so far, why not spell him with Brierley.
