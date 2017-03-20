...........and if thats favourite , I wouldnt mind seeing brierley given a shot on the left flank

IMO his demise has been emphasised by him being static feeding the scrum as I said before



One of his best performances wasat KR where he relished some free space running wider and taking the ball with options available

As our fastest player he would be better used taking it first or second receiver from the scrum attack after looking for the openings

With refs doing little to monitor opposition defensive lines hes been immediately closed down which has led to criticism that isnt totally his making

There hasnt been many games in the newseason since that playoff game but in that short time hes gone from hero to villain in the eyes of some who were lauding his signing not that long ago ---- partly because of the role hes been asked to play in the team - a bit unfair IMO

Because of this I think his confidence has taken a"knock" and by using his pace more effectively than at present could be more beneficial long term



yes - we got over from Jerrys interception at Wigan and it was well taken - but willing to bet theres a good chance hed have been there for the inside pass and round behind the sticks

THATS what we need him to be doing !



If for some reason hes gonna be "cold shouldered" or misused - then a complete waste of the club`s time , money , and a great deal of effort in signing him in my view!!

Gaskell may well PROVE to be the better half back option - but Brierley at stand off would offer another viable alternative I believe