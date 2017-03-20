|
jools
Steve May wrote:
"But those reports have been angrily denied by Giants officials, who have confirmed the nature of the claims mean they have now left the matter in the hands of their solicitors."
Given the brains trust that runs the club, them taking legal surely means Brough has accidently signed for someone else when someone fecked up the paperwork.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:25 am
Thought he was very good yesterday apart from the 3 glaring aberrations - namely the penalty miss, the drop goal horror and missing the tackle for their third try.
It helped having Gaskell alongside him at HB who was very good indeed and also playing behind a generally dominant pack.
Much, much better all round display with Wane agreeing we were the better team and should've won.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:40 am
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Really ? i thought he was excellent myself and looked so much better with Gaskell at half too
But he didn't work any Miracles did he, We have half a team full of mediocre players and Despite Brough doing more over the years than any other , because he misses a few goal kicks he needs to go. I take it the rest of the team were brilliant,
Looks like RS saw the light regards Brierley, Why not try him and Gaskill for a week or two , give Brough a rest and chance to get his game back to where he want's it, We are going to win nothing this season , now is the time to be trying your options. Anyway club have said he is going nowhere so thats a bit of a downer for those who are not happy with him.
I do think we should be working on finding his replacement and we may be for all i know, but the usual style is to wait till it's desperate
Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:57 am
I take anything from Thewlis with a large bucket of salt wouldnt be shocked if something has happened. Danny Brough on song is a brilliant player but everyone has their day in a very good side he could probably go round again next season not playing all the games and mentoring his replacement ( he knew much more than our previous coach) not sure we can afford that though in our budget.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:32 pm
jools
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
But he didn't work any Miracles did he, We have half a team full of mediocre players and Despite Brough doing more over the years than any other , because he misses a few goal kicks he needs to go. I take it the rest of the team were brilliant,
Looks like RS saw the light regards Brierley, Why not try him and Gaskill for a week or two , give Brough a rest and chance to get his game back to where he want's it, We are going to win nothing this season , now is the time to be trying your options. Anyway club have said he is going nowhere so thats a bit of a downer for those who are not happy with him.
I do think we should be working on finding his replacement and we may be for all i know, but the usual style is to wait till it's desperate
Now is certainly NOT the time to be trying out your options!!! . That time is when we are safe in the 8 with no chance of top 4.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:35 pm
What happens if what you're doing isn't working?
Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:01 pm
Code13 wrote:
What happens if what you're doing isn't working?
You just keep on doing it, just like we have for years, That's why we are so good, Luckily RS doesn't necessarily feel that way ,Hence he tried Gaskell at Half, with it appears not a bad result.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:13 pm
Vegas Giant wrote:
Thought he was very good yesterday apart from the 3 glaring aberrations - namely the penalty miss, the drop goal horror and missing the tackle for their third try.
It helped having Gaskell alongside him at HB who was very good indeed and also playing behind a generally dominant pack.
Much, much better all round display with Wane agreeing we were the better team and should've won.
aye the penalty miss that then led to a penalty from brough moments later which then led to the game being 6-6
drop goal error , we had at least 2 chances to put one over, that pass from brough to rapira was one!
went to high on gelling for that try but brough is generally pretty good in defence.
even rick stone said it wasnt broughs best game yesterday but gives 100% every game which is all you can ask suppose, hope gaskell gets more gametime and involved more as time goes on, we need something different for sure
Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:50 pm
Gaskell is good next to an organising halfback and is a much better option paired with Brough than Brierley IMO.
Gaskell is ok in attack from a fullback POV but defensively no chance.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:43 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Gaskell is good next to an organising halfback and is a much better option paired with Brough than Brierley IMO.
Gaskell is ok in attack from a fullback POV but defensively no chance.
well he was only filling in at full back till mamo is fit.
nice to see a break from him yesterday , not often out halves have been making clean break recently!
