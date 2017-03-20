GIANT DAZ wrote: Really ? i thought he was excellent myself and looked so much better with Gaskell at half too

But he didn't work any Miracles did he, We have half a team full of mediocre players and Despite Brough doing more over the years than any other , because he misses a few goal kicks he needs to go. I take it the rest of the team were brilliant,Looks like RS saw the light regards Brierley, Why not try him and Gaskill for a week or two , give Brough a rest and chance to get his game back to where he want's it, We are going to win nothing this season , now is the time to be trying your options. Anyway club have said he is going nowhere so thats a bit of a downer for those who are not happy with him.I do think we should be working on finding his replacement and we may be for all i know, but the usual style is to wait till it's desperate