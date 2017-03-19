WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brough moving?

Brough moving?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:05 pm
Rafe Wrench





Anyone your end heard anything about an imminent move?

Re: Brough moving?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:02 pm
Code13





No
http://www.examiner.co.uk/sport/rugby-l ... y-12764762

Re: Brough moving?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:14 pm
raceman






Don't believe anything in the gutter press disguised as the sun



Re: Brough moving?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:47 pm
Run leroy , run !






Brough moved all over the Wigan pitch today.

Feel sorry for his charity raising wife and family who each year have to deny stories. Last year it was alcoholism and Leeds. Year before hull FCC.....


Re: Brough moving?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:07 pm
yorkieboy52





Code13 wrote:
No
http://www.examiner.co.uk/sport/rugby-l ... y-12764762

http://www.giantsrl.com/news/article/59 ... -statement


Re: Brough moving?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:17 pm
brearley84






lock the thread?

brough was poor today, again.




Re: Brough moving?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:41 pm
GIANT DAZ






Really ? i thought he was excellent myself and looked so much better with Gaskell at half too






Re: Brough moving?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:44 pm
Code13





Do we have another goal kicker though? Or anyone to take Drop goals?

Users browsing this forum: Code13, GiantJake1988, Hangermans, Hessle rover, Ivor C&G Scarf, Jo Jumbuck, moggie, onlyanorthernsoul, raceman, Steve May, Unbeliever and 188 guests

c}