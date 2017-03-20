WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Colton Roche

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:00 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
I don't mean to insult your intelligence but if the Bulls were throwing that good an offer round don't you think he would have been playing yesterday?

Unless Koukash has a hand in???? ha ha ha
latest I heard was he's not returning to rugby. But northern being on the blower pestering to him 2 Fridays ago is a fact.
If you don't accept any of this, (and why should you? You don't know me), that's OK.
I know it to be correct. If you choose to state differently c'est la vie.
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:05 pm
We heard he wasn't coming back to rugby too.

I expect that they may try to make him an offer he can't refuse. I would be worried that we might be lumbered with someone who's just going through the motions if he's taking all this persuading.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:18 pm
Bullseye wrote:
We heard he wasn't coming back to rugby too.

I expect that they may try to make him an offer he can't refuse. I would be worried that we might be lumbered with someone who's just going through the motions if he's taking all this persuading.


I'd tend to agree, if his heart isn't in it I think we'd be better off looking elsewhere. Although we've said numerous times that loan's aren't ideal due to players being able to be recalled, it seems as if we've managed to do some very useful deals through these avenues so far. Just re-watched the second half of the Batley game and Murray looked great; as did Oledzki. Would be nice to see him back.

Keep going with the loanee's we've currently got that have the fight in them to help us survive, whilst remaining vigilant for any decent forwards appearing surplus to requirements elsewhere for permanent deals. I say forwards but anyone really.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:20 pm
Unlikely to get anyone before Easter unless they're a free agent.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:30 pm
Even Oledzki? Wouldn't be surprised to see Leeds keep him for the Easter period but then again they've let Lilley come back ...

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:44 pm
RAB-2411 wrote:
Even Oledzki? Wouldn't be surprised to see Leeds keep him for the Easter period but then again they've let Lilley come back ...


I know. Given we've got Lilley I'd be hopeful Oledzki would come back too but with them losing Singleton for a while it may be he stays there as cover.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:24 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I know. Given we've got Lilley I'd be hopeful Oledzki would come back too but with them losing Singleton for a while it may be he stays there as cover.


I think it was the double whammy of Singleton ban and Ormondroyd injury. We need Ormondroyd back fit and then I'd expect Oledzki to come back to us.
Plus they've still got Galloway to come back too.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:27 pm
If we get Oledzki back it'll be after Easter I reckon but I'd love to be proved wrong.

They won't want to play Baldwinson, Garbutt, Cutherbertson and Mullaly in both Easter games. Someone else will play. Hopefully Ormondroyd and Galloway will be fit by then and Oledzki gets sent back to us.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:29 pm
Bullseye wrote:
If we get Oledzki back it'll be after Easter I reckon but I'd love to be proved wrong.

They won't want to play Baldwinson, Garbutt, Cutherbertson and Mullaly in both Easter games. Someone else will play. Hopefully Ormondroyd and Galloway will be fit by then and Oledzki gets sent back to us.


People were saying the same about Lilley, and yet here we are.
c}