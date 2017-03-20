Bullseye wrote: We heard he wasn't coming back to rugby too.



I expect that they may try to make him an offer he can't refuse. I would be worried that we might be lumbered with someone who's just going through the motions if he's taking all this persuading.

I'd tend to agree, if his heart isn't in it I think we'd be better off looking elsewhere. Although we've said numerous times that loan's aren't ideal due to players being able to be recalled, it seems as if we've managed to do some very useful deals through these avenues so far. Just re-watched the second half of the Batley game and Murray looked great; as did Oledzki. Would be nice to see him back.Keep going with the loanee's we've currently got that have the fight in them to help us survive, whilst remaining vigilant for any decent forwards appearing surplus to requirements elsewhere for permanent deals. I say forwards but anyone really.