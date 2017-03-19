WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Colton Roche

Colton Roche

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:31 am
Stockwell & Smales

Joined: Sat Feb 06, 2016 3:02 pm
Posts: 74
Out of all the comings and goings this season one player who has really impressed me is Colton Roche. I must confess I didn't know much about him when he came to us but I am pleasantly surprised by him. He is not a giant but runs very hard and direct, much in the Mitch Clarke mould but with a better engine. I know he went to train with Wakefield when we were in limbo but thank goodness he came back to us when things were sorted. I can't understand why Featherstone let him go but I hope he gives them a reminder today of what they are missing.

Re: Colton Roche

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:31 pm
Bulls4Champs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4472
Do Fev have some full time players?

Walton was with us but now Fev?

Re: Colton Roche

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:43 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26261
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Think so Mick.

We missed Roche today, hope he's fit for next week. He's been excellent this season, much better than I'd expected.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Colton Roche

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:29 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2218
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Walton was with us but now Fev?


Which is a big shame as judging on the way he played today, I'd have loved to have him on our right centre.

Re: Colton Roche

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:32 pm
The Phantom Horseman
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 253
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Do Fev have some full time players?

Not full-time players. Some of the squad work at the club as part of the Foundation, doing things like going round schools promoting healthy lifestyles, physical activity etc.

Re: Colton Roche

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:34 am
Rotherham Fev Fan
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3746
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
No full timers per se.... one or two on afe decent contracts like but nowt compared with what the bulls have allegedly offered Ryan Bailey recently.....
Made my eyes water.... if that kind of wad is being offered I'm thinking northern aren't in as much sheeite as I thought.....
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall

