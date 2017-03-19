Out of all the comings and goings this season one player who has really impressed me is Colton Roche. I must confess I didn't know much about him when he came to us but I am pleasantly surprised by him. He is not a giant but runs very hard and direct, much in the Mitch Clarke mould but with a better engine. I know he went to train with Wakefield when we were in limbo but thank goodness he came back to us when things were sorted. I can't understand why Featherstone let him go but I hope he gives them a reminder today of what they are missing.