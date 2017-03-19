|
Orrell Lad wrote:
The emergency services have reported a loud popping noise in the Barton area of Greater Manchester.
You drew against Hudds lad - calm darrrrrn
|
Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:13 pm
Towns88 wrote:
I have nothing but praise for Salford, even at 12 4 to us after 55 minutes it was a totally unfair scoreline. It felt like we spent the vast majority of the 80 under real pressure. Salford did a wonderful job of nullifying Luke Gale and it took Cas a while to get Roberts into the game. Salford kicked well and their pack really rose to the occasion. Despite only falling behind after 77 minutes we didn't deserve anything today. Did Todd Carney get on ?
No Watson kept him on the bench so we only rotated three, I thought it was going to bite us on the bum as I thought we needed a little extra to get us over the line but as said elsewhere Gaz O'Brien aka god pulled one out of the bag again.
Great rugby match especially considering the conditions between two teams who want to play the game, along with a great atmosphere and fantastic Cas turnout.
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.
Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)
The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget
"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)
One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.
virginia woolf (1882-1941)
Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:56 pm
Great decision not to bring him on as your half backs are quality together, so no need to tamper with that chemistry. Wonder where TC will eventually slot in.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:41 am
Towns88 wrote:
Great decision not to bring him on as your half backs are quality together, so no need to tamper with that chemistry. Wonder where TC will eventually slot in.
Oh don't worry, we can definitely accommodate a player of Todd Carney's ability within our squad.... assuming he is here to show his undoubted quality and not just to steal a wage. i thought we fully deserved the win today deapite it being a 1 point margin. I had a little chuckle at some of the pre-season predictions about Salford on here as we are nowhere near a bottom 2 team. I dare say most of those predictions were made on Salford's reputation/past exploits rather than the ability of our squad.
Today wasn't a classic and I'm still hugely impressed by what Daryl Powell is building at Cas. They are a top 3 team in every way and will hand out plenty of pastings this season. Today we managed to nullify their main threats and apart from a couple of poorly conceded tries I can't remember having to defend many sets in our own 10m area.
Great following as well btw. Can't remember such a big turnout by an opposing team in SL at the AJ Bell. More than happy with the 2 points today but look forward to watching Cas for the rest of the season and really hope they challenge for silverware as they're great to watch and a breath of fresh air.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:22 am
SaleSlim wrote:
Oh don't worry, we can definitely accommodate a player of Todd Carney's ability within our squad.... assuming he is here to show his undoubted quality and not just to steal a wage. i thought we fully deserved the win today deapite it being a 1 point margin. I had a little chuckle at some of the pre-season predictions about Salford on here as we are nowhere near a bottom 2 team. I dare say most of those predictions were made on Salford's reputation/past exploits rather than the ability of our squad.
.
I think Salford have started the season quite well but I'll admit I was one of those who thought they'd be well down the table (think I predicted 10th). TBF the way you scraped through the Middle 8's rightly wouldn't install confidence to place Salford too high this season and with Koukash you do wonder if you're never too far away from some soap opera drama causing a distraction. But if not then Top 8 spot could definitely be on the cards all be it's still early days and it's looking like it might be a bit of a close scrap to avoid the bottom 4 especially with Warrington surprisingly down at the bottom now but who will more than likely start to climb up. The only team I'd confidently say at this moment will be in the bottom 4 are Widnes.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:23 am
Carney did not get on: it would have been daft to break up the Salford half-back combinationand many of us are praising Watson for the strong management here: so tempting to put him on.
No complaints here for Cas or their fans. Nice to see another unpopular side (to some of the media) doing well.
Sad preacher nailed upon the coloured door of time;
Insane teacher be there reminded of the rhyme.
There'll be no mutant enemy we shall certify;
Political ends, as sad remains, will die.
Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:30 am
Having 6 points from 6 games and a positive points difference must be one of our better starts to a SL season but i'm taking nothing for granted yet. The narrow loss at Leeds and, even more so, at Wakefield are both encouraging that we are competing away from home and warnings that it would be easy to keep losing close games and miss out on the 8s
But i'm very happy with the start we've made and we look more competitive in all areas. We lack a bit of pace in the backs but Dobson and Lui have gelled well again and our forwards are fighting above their weight (Adam Walne and Olsi Krasniqi were both superb yesterday). It is an interesting conundrum where we fit Carney in. I too thought we would regret not bringing him on yesterday as the game seemed to be slipping away, but we held our nerve and forced the errors from Cas which gave us field position to win it
It was a brave call by Watson to leave Carney on the bench - big name star at Salford for a month and not played yet is unheard of - but shows he has the courage of his convictions and it turned out to be the right call for him. Well done Watto
Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:55 am
ThePrinter wrote:
it's looking like it might be a bit of a close scrap to avoid the bottom 4
To be honest there is so much rubbish in super league we might have to fight really hard for our spot in the cellar, it's certainly going to be a tough ask to get in there this year .
