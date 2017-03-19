Having 6 points from 6 games and a positive points difference must be one of our better starts to a SL season but i'm taking nothing for granted yet. The narrow loss at Leeds and, even more so, at Wakefield are both encouraging that we are competing away from home and warnings that it would be easy to keep losing close games and miss out on the 8s

But i'm very happy with the start we've made and we look more competitive in all areas. We lack a bit of pace in the backs but Dobson and Lui have gelled well again and our forwards are fighting above their weight (Adam Walne and Olsi Krasniqi were both superb yesterday). It is an interesting conundrum where we fit Carney in. I too thought we would regret not bringing him on yesterday as the game seemed to be slipping away, but we held our nerve and forced the errors from Cas which gave us field position to win it

It was a brave call by Watson to leave Carney on the bench - big name star at Salford for a month and not played yet is unheard of - but shows he has the courage of his convictions and it turned out to be the right call for him. Well done Watto