Towns88 wrote: Great decision not to bring him on as your half backs are quality together, so no need to tamper with that chemistry. Wonder where TC will eventually slot in.

Oh don't worry, we can definitely accommodate a player of Todd Carney's ability within our squad.... assuming he is here to show his undoubted quality and not just to steal a wage. i thought we fully deserved the win today deapite it being a 1 point margin. I had a little chuckle at some of the pre-season predictions about Salford on here as we are nowhere near a bottom 2 team. I dare say most of those predictions were made on Salford's reputation/past exploits rather than the ability of our squad.Today wasn't a classic and I'm still hugely impressed by what Daryl Powell is building at Cas. They are a top 3 team in every way and will hand out plenty of pastings this season. Today we managed to nullify their main threats and apart from a couple of poorly conceded tries I can't remember having to defend many sets in our own 10m area.Great following as well btw. Can't remember such a big turnout by an opposing team in SL at the AJ Bell. More than happy with the 2 points today but look forward to watching Cas for the rest of the season and really hope they challenge for silverware as they're great to watch and a breath of fresh air.