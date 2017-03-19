WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:0

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:50 pm
BD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6981
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
Orrell Lad wrote:
The emergency services have reported a loud popping noise in the Barton area of Greater Manchester.


You drew against Hudds lad - calm darrrrrn :wink:

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:0

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:13 pm
Salford red all over User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2866
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
Towns88 wrote:
I have nothing but praise for Salford, even at 12 4 to us after 55 minutes it was a totally unfair scoreline. It felt like we spent the vast majority of the 80 under real pressure. Salford did a wonderful job of nullifying Luke Gale and it took Cas a while to get Roberts into the game. Salford kicked well and their pack really rose to the occasion. Despite only falling behind after 77 minutes we didn't deserve anything today. Did Todd Carney get on ?


No Watson kept him on the bench so we only rotated three, I thought it was going to bite us on the bum as I thought we needed a little extra to get us over the line but as said elsewhere Gaz O'Brien aka god pulled one out of the bag again.

Great rugby match especially considering the conditions between two teams who want to play the game, along with a great atmosphere and fantastic Cas turnout.
:CLAP:
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.

Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)


The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget


"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)



One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.

virginia woolf (1882-1941)

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:0

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:56 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3146
Great decision not to bring him on as your half backs are quality together, so no need to tamper with that chemistry. Wonder where TC will eventually slot in.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:0

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:41 am
SaleSlim Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 622
Towns88 wrote:
Great decision not to bring him on as your half backs are quality together, so no need to tamper with that chemistry. Wonder where TC will eventually slot in.


Oh don't worry, we can definitely accommodate a player of Todd Carney's ability within our squad.... assuming he is here to show his undoubted quality and not just to steal a wage. i thought we fully deserved the win today deapite it being a 1 point margin. I had a little chuckle at some of the pre-season predictions about Salford on here as we are nowhere near a bottom 2 team. I dare say most of those predictions were made on Salford's reputation/past exploits rather than the ability of our squad.

Today wasn't a classic and I'm still hugely impressed by what Daryl Powell is building at Cas. They are a top 3 team in every way and will hand out plenty of pastings this season. Today we managed to nullify their main threats and apart from a couple of poorly conceded tries I can't remember having to defend many sets in our own 10m area.

Great following as well btw. Can't remember such a big turnout by an opposing team in SL at the AJ Bell. More than happy with the 2 points today but look forward to watching Cas for the rest of the season and really hope they challenge for silverware as they're great to watch and a breath of fresh air.

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v Castleford Tigers - 15:0

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:22 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9599
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
SaleSlim wrote:
Oh don't worry, we can definitely accommodate a player of Todd Carney's ability within our squad.... assuming he is here to show his undoubted quality and not just to steal a wage. i thought we fully deserved the win today deapite it being a 1 point margin. I had a little chuckle at some of the pre-season predictions about Salford on here as we are nowhere near a bottom 2 team. I dare say most of those predictions were made on Salford's reputation/past exploits rather than the ability of our squad.
.


I think Salford have started the season quite well but I'll admit I was one of those who thought they'd be well down the table (think I predicted 10th). TBF the way you scraped through the Middle 8's rightly wouldn't install confidence to place Salford too high this season and with Koukash you do wonder if you're never too far away from some soap opera drama causing a distraction. But if not then Top 8 spot could definitely be on the cards all be it's still early days and it's looking like it might be a bit of a close scrap to avoid the bottom 4 especially with Warrington surprisingly down at the bottom now but who will more than likely start to climb up. The only team I'd confidently say at this moment will be in the bottom 4 are Widnes.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BrisbaneRhino, Budgiezilla, R.J.Wagsmith, ThePrinter and 45 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,539,03655975,8634,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  














c}